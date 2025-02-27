Bolton ComiCon nears at CCRW

February 27, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Fans, get ready to get your “geek on” at the upcoming Bolton ComiCon.

Pop Culture Canada and Brian Gaudet is presenting the ComiCon Sunday, March 16 at the Caledon Centre for Recreation and Wellness. The event runs 10 a.m. to 3 p.,m.

On tap will be many vendors, selling (and buying) comic books, new and vintage toys, jewelry, anime, manga, prints, and a variety of other awesome geek stuff, among other things. There will even be some artists and authors present with their own art, books and comics. Visit their booths and get some unique items and even some free autographs.

Special guest this time is Patricia Patts, the voice of Peppermint Patty on the Peanuts TV specials from 1979 to 1980. She’s an actress, singer and songwriter.

Admission is $5 for adults, and children 12 and under are admitted free.

You can get your tickets online at Eventbrite and at the door. If you purchase your ticket online you will get a free comic book at the door!

Organizers are also offering a VIP pass, which get you a premier shopping bag with one adult admission, a mystery Funko Pop, two collector comics and a few other goodies. It’s valued at more than $40.

Visitors are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items for the local community food bank and get entered to win some fun prizes. One raffle ticket will be given for each item.

The following items are in high demand and are greatly appreciated: children school snacks, juice boxes, canned veggies and fruit, canned pasta, cereal, toothpaste, soap, pet food, baby supplies.

The organizers say Cosplay is always encouraged. Spend an afternoon lost in your favourite genre.

For tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/bolton-comicon-march-16th-2025-comic-con-tickets-1075952265189.

Readers Comments (0)