Current & Past Articles » General News

Bolton ComiCon nears at CCRW

February 27, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Fans, get ready to get your “geek on” at the upcoming Bolton ComiCon.

Pop Culture Canada and Brian Gaudet is presenting the ComiCon Sunday, March 16 at the Caledon Centre for Recreation and Wellness. The event runs 10 a.m. to 3 p.,m.

On tap will be many vendors, selling (and buying) comic books, new and vintage toys, jewelry, anime, manga, prints, and a variety of other awesome geek stuff, among other things. There will even be some artists and authors present with their own art, books and comics. Visit their booths and get some unique items and even some free autographs.

Special guest this time is Patricia Patts, the voice of Peppermint Patty on the Peanuts TV specials from 1979 to 1980. She’s an actress, singer and songwriter.

Admission is $5 for adults, and children 12 and under are admitted free.

You can get your tickets online at Eventbrite and at the door. If you purchase your ticket online you will get a free comic book at the door!

Organizers are also offering a VIP pass, which get you a premier shopping bag with one adult admission, a mystery Funko Pop, two collector comics and a few other goodies. It’s valued at more than $40.

Visitors are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items for the local community food bank and get entered to win some fun prizes. One raffle ticket will be given for each item.

The following items are in high demand and are greatly appreciated: children school snacks, juice boxes, canned veggies and fruit, canned pasta, cereal, toothpaste, soap, pet food, baby supplies.

The organizers say Cosplay is always encouraged. Spend an afternoon lost in your favourite genre.
For tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/bolton-comicon-march-16th-2025-comic-con-tickets-1075952265189.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Everything you need to know about voting in today’s provincial election

By Sam Odrowski The provincial election is taking place today (Feb. 27) and there are several different voting locations in the Dufferin–Caledon riding.  To find ...

Participants raise over $110,000 for Caledon Community Services through Coldest Night of the Year walk

CNOY walk held February 22 in Caledon East By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon residents and businesses showed their generosity and community spirit ...

Caledon seeks reimbursement from Province for dissolution-related expenses

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter While the Region of Peel is not being dissolved after all, the Town of Caledon is still dealing ...

Forster’s Book Garden closing after 26 years

Farewell social to be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 22 By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A beloved Bolton ...

Caledon to celebrate 100 years of firefighting services this year

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town is planning to celebrate its proud history of firefighting this year.  Mayor Annette Groves said firefighting ...

Caledon Chamber of Commerce to host debate for provincial election candidates

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon residents looking to learn about candidates in the upcoming provincial election may want to attend an upcoming ...

Caledon Chamber of Commerce has lots planned for year ahead

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Caledon Chamber of Commerce is excited to support local businesses this year.  On January 23, the Chamber ...

TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley donates $250,000 to Agricultural Society

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A local golf course and its owners have pledged support to one of Caledon’s oldest organizations.  On January ...

Post-traumatic stress injury treatment centre for first responders coming to Caledon

Region of Peel donates land to Caledon for centre By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A major announcement of support for first responders was ...

Malalai Halimi nominated as federal Liberal candidate for Dufferin-Caledon

Halimi is a business manager in the aerospace industry and founder of an Afghani-Canadian media network By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter There’s a ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support