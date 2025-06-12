Current & Past Articles » Sports

Bolton Brewers crush Creemore Padres in NDBL action at North Hill Park

June 12, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

The Bolton Brewers defeated the Creemore Padres 10-4 on Thursday night at North Hill Park.

The potent Brewers’ offence has produced 29 runs in its last two games, including a 19-4 dismantling of the NDBL champion Owen Sound Baysox last Sunday. 

Brett Chater, Ben Sterritt, Drew Volkey, and Dan Accardo paced the Brewers’ offense versus Creemore with two hits each.

Accardo, Volkey, and newly-acquired first baseman Reid Deibert scored two runs each against the Padres. Logan Hart led Bolton with two RBI.

Starting pitcher Matteo Stothers picked up the win by scattering seven hits and yielding four earned runs over six innings of work. Sterritt shifted from centerfield to the mound to pitch a scoreless seventh.

Anson Dupuis scored two runs, picked up two hits, and drove in a run to lead the Padres’ offence.

The lop-sided outcome was not a given over the first three innings of play. The Padres jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the second and tacked on two more in the third to increase the home side’s deficit to four at the top of the inning.

However, the Brewers offence woke from its Spring evening slumber and scored ten unanswered runs—three in the third, two more in the fourth, three in the fifth, and two more for good measure in the sixth to provide the six-run margin of victory.

With the win, the fifth-place Brewers improved their North Dufferin Baseball League Senior Division record to 5-3-1 while the ninth-place Padres dropped to 3-4-0. 

Outfielder Chris Falfalios continues to lead the Brewers in hitting with 16 knocks and a .593 batting average, followed by Playing Coach Mike Wallace (.538), and First Baseman Reid Deibert (.500).  Catcher Carter Burnside leads the team in runs scored with 12 and ranks second in hits with 12. Falfalios and shortstop Brett Chater are the home run leaders.  The Brewers’ Bash Brothers have two taters each. 

The Brewers’ next home game is Thursday, June 19 when they host the Barrie Angels.  First pitch is 7:30 p.m. at North Hill Park.



         

