Bike the Creek returns to Caledon, Mississauga, and Brampton

May 29, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Bike the Creek is back for its 11th year on Saturday, June 7.

Hosted by Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) in partnership with Bike Brampton and the Cities of Brampton, Mississauga, Caledon, and Peel Region, the event celebrates community, sustainability, and active living.

The event urges people of all ages to discover the joys of cycling.

With over 1,000 riders participating yearly, the event has become one of the GTA’s largest and most inclusive cycling events.

Multiple route options, including family-friendly rides and longer trails for experienced cyclists, will be available.

The range of routes will be 6 km Family Ride (30–60 minutes), 15 km Family Ride (1.5–2 hours), 25 km Nature Ride (2.5–3 hours), 65 km Caledon Town Ride (3.5–4.5 hours, shortcut at 50 km) and 70 km Regional Ride (4–4.5 hours, shortcut at 54 km).

New this year, the 2025 routes offer a closer look at wetland restoration efforts at Loafer’s Lake, a joint project between TRCA and the City of Brampton.

Riders will also pass restored trails and infrastructure that reflect TRCA’s broader vision to connect communities through safe, green, and active transportation.

The TRCA shared that the event comes at a critical time.

As Peel grows and urbanizes, the event highlights how residents embrace cycling as a cleaner, healthier, and more enjoyable way to move through their neighbourhoods.

Bike the Creek is powered by community support, with more than 50 volunteers helping the day run smoothly.

Participants who register can enjoy a free lunch and access to educational vendor booths.

Riders are urged to tune up their bike before the ride, bring a refillable water bottle, and review the heat illness information for Bike the Creek 2025.

Participation is free, and registration can be done here before June 4 at www.eventbrite.ca/e/bike-the-creek-2025-tickets-1221011952619?.

