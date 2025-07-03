Current & Past Articles » Sports

Baysox take over top spot in NDBL senior league

July 3, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Owen Sound Baysox have taken over first place in the senior division of the North Dufferin Baseball League after going on a four-game winning streak.

The Baysox have a 10-2 record for the season. Their only losses have been to the Bolton Brewers and the New Lowell Knights.

The Baysox have a low runs against average of 4.3 runs per game.

Owen Sound is the defending Strother Cup champion team from 2024.

The Baysox replaced Bolton as the top seed in the league, and Bolton has now dropped down to third place with five losses after 14 games.

In second place, the Lisle Astros have a 9-6-1 record after 16 games this season. The Astros always put in a good effort and have always been a strong team in the NDBL.

In fourth place, the Ivy Rangers are on the plus side with an 8-5-1 record. The Rangers had a five-game winning streak in June which moved them up in the standings.

The Midland Mariners are in fifth place in the League. They currently have a 7-5-1 record.

The Mariners are in a bit of a slump after losing their last four games.

In the number six spot, the Barrie Angels are barely on the plus side with a 6-4-3 record.

The New Lowell Knights are in the middle of the pack in seventh place with a 7-4 record after 12 times on the diamond.

In order, the rest of the teams in the standings are the Creemore Padres, Orillia Majors, Clarksburg Blues, Mansfield Cubs, and the Caledon Cardinals.

It is a 22-game regular season schedule this year so most of the teams are at the halfway mark in the season.

The regular season will wrap up at the end of July with qualifying teams going into the playoffs to determine this year’s Strother Cup champion. 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Stacked with Syrup & Spirit: Strawberry Festival serves up Canada Day cheer

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The sweet, sticky smell of strawberries flooded the Caledon Fairgrounds as the annual Strawberry Festival and Canada Day ...

Celebrated poet Gimaa R. Stacey Laforme reflects on Grief, Hope, and Reconciliation

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter During National Indigenous History Month, residents were invited to join in a night of words and reflection by ...

Province puts Dufferin-Peel Catholic School Board under “supervision”

By Brock Weir The Dufferin-Peel District School Board (DPCDSB) was among four Ontario school boards to be placed under “supervision” of the Ministry of Education ...

Brampton requests help in fight against illegal land use

Mayor Groves says Caledon happy to be working with neighbour municipalities on issue By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter It’s not just Caledon that’s ...

Caledon students see success with book drive

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Two Caledon students have organized a book drive to share the joy of reading with students in Cape ...

Humberview’s robotics team goes undefeated at first tournament of the year

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon is home to the country’s best high school robotics team. After a commanding 17-0 performance at a ...

Close 2 Home Caledon: Local women start new non-profit to provide housing for individuals with diverse needs

Housing options for those with diverse needs are very limited in Caledon By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter With a goal of providing housing ...

Forster’s Book Garden closing after 26 years

Farewell social to be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 22 By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A beloved Bolton ...

Caledon to celebrate 100 years of firefighting services this year

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town is planning to celebrate its proud history of firefighting this year.  Mayor Annette Groves said firefighting ...

Caledon Chamber of Commerce to host debate for provincial election candidates

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon residents looking to learn about candidates in the upcoming provincial election may want to attend an upcoming ...