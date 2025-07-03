Baysox take over top spot in NDBL senior league

July 3, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Owen Sound Baysox have taken over first place in the senior division of the North Dufferin Baseball League after going on a four-game winning streak.

The Baysox have a 10-2 record for the season. Their only losses have been to the Bolton Brewers and the New Lowell Knights.

The Baysox have a low runs against average of 4.3 runs per game.

Owen Sound is the defending Strother Cup champion team from 2024.

The Baysox replaced Bolton as the top seed in the league, and Bolton has now dropped down to third place with five losses after 14 games.

In second place, the Lisle Astros have a 9-6-1 record after 16 games this season. The Astros always put in a good effort and have always been a strong team in the NDBL.

In fourth place, the Ivy Rangers are on the plus side with an 8-5-1 record. The Rangers had a five-game winning streak in June which moved them up in the standings.

The Midland Mariners are in fifth place in the League. They currently have a 7-5-1 record.

The Mariners are in a bit of a slump after losing their last four games.

In the number six spot, the Barrie Angels are barely on the plus side with a 6-4-3 record.

The New Lowell Knights are in the middle of the pack in seventh place with a 7-4 record after 12 times on the diamond.

In order, the rest of the teams in the standings are the Creemore Padres, Orillia Majors, Clarksburg Blues, Mansfield Cubs, and the Caledon Cardinals.

It is a 22-game regular season schedule this year so most of the teams are at the halfway mark in the season.

The regular season will wrap up at the end of July with qualifying teams going into the playoffs to determine this year’s Strother Cup champion.

Readers Comments (0)