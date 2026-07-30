Current & Past Articles » Sports

Battle of Caledon between Cardinals and Brewers delayed by two days

July 30, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

Game 2 of The Battle of Caledon—originally scheduled for Saturday, July 25 at 4 PM—was moved to Monday, July 27 at 7:30 PM at Taylor Fields.  The big game is the Grand Finale to the 2026 regular season for the Town’s two NDBL teams.

The Caledon Cardinals and the Bolton Brewers are both jostling for playoff spots.  

The second-year Cardinals—currently holding down eighth-place in the NDBL Senior Division standings after missing the 2025 playoffs—will look to improve on their 8-9-1 record and hold off the Lisle Astros who trail the Cards by one point for the final playoff spot.

Meanwhile, the mercurial Brewers will look to hold off the hard-charging Barrie Angels and clinch fifth-place by sweeping the season series from the Cards. 

Bolton edged Caledon 7-5 on May 28 at venerable North Hill Park– after which both teams moved to their shiny new digs at Taylor Fields. 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Caledon needs someone who understands the community, says Mayoral candidate Early

By KATHRYN FRASER Local Journalism Initiative Reporter With the municipal election fast approaching this October, the ballot has doubled with the number of candidates running ...

Dunk Disposal and National Wildlife Centre collaborate on Pet Supply Donation Drive

By KATHRYN FRASER Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dunk Disposal will host a Caledon Pet Supply Donation Drive on August 4 to collect used pet supplies ...

Council declines to dock Kiernan pay after Integrity Commissioner report

By KATHRYN FRASER Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon Council came together on July 28 for the final meeting before a brief break, and one main ...

Raffi’s Rebels Tournament returns April 25

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The countdown is on for the Raffaele Scerbo Annual Memorial Tournament on April 25, and although registration is ...

ecoCaledon and Caledon Chamber of Commerce host “Food for Thought” for Caledon Businesses

“Small changes by many businesses create a massive impact for Caledon” By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter In an attempt to spur thought on ...

Dan the Litter Man celebrates Earth Month with Cleanups and Community

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As the winter blues begin to melt away, so too does the winter slush and snow, revealing months’ ...

Sweet Celebration with CVC’s Maple Syrup fest

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Running from March 19 – 22, and March 28 – 29, is Credit Valley Conservation’s (CVC) annual Maple ...

One Caledon Many Hearts: The initiative uniting schools across Caledon

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Beginning back in January, Coffee Time Bolton began reaching out to schools across Caledon, passing out small wooden ...

What’s all the Buzz about drones? Flight Centre in Caledon talks RPAS

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter With the Olympics said and done, the talk of the “whirring” is seemingly not. Taking centre-stage at this ...

Council to revisit aggregate policies following Provincial changes

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Two unanimous motions passed at Caledon Council’s February 24 meeting mark the Town’s latest attempt to respond to ...