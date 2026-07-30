Battle of Caledon between Cardinals and Brewers delayed by two days

July 30, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

Game 2 of The Battle of Caledon—originally scheduled for Saturday, July 25 at 4 PM—was moved to Monday, July 27 at 7:30 PM at Taylor Fields. The big game is the Grand Finale to the 2026 regular season for the Town’s two NDBL teams.

The Caledon Cardinals and the Bolton Brewers are both jostling for playoff spots.

The second-year Cardinals—currently holding down eighth-place in the NDBL Senior Division standings after missing the 2025 playoffs—will look to improve on their 8-9-1 record and hold off the Lisle Astros who trail the Cards by one point for the final playoff spot.

Meanwhile, the mercurial Brewers will look to hold off the hard-charging Barrie Angels and clinch fifth-place by sweeping the season series from the Cards.

Bolton edged Caledon 7-5 on May 28 at venerable North Hill Park– after which both teams moved to their shiny new digs at Taylor Fields.

Readers Comments (0)