ARTROAM King 2026: A new way to experience local art

April 9, 2026 · 0 Comments

Mark your spring calendars! Arts Society King is proud to present the inaugural ARTROAM King 2026, taking place Saturday, April 11 and Sunday, April 12, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the King Heritage & Cultural Centre (2920 King Road, King City, Ontario).

ARTROAM King is a juried art show and sale featuring 26 exceptional local fine artists. For one weekend, the KHCC’s four historic buildings will be transformed into vibrant gallery spaces, inviting visitors to roam, discover, and purchase original artwork in an inspiring heritage setting.

After more than two decades of artists opening their home studios to the public through Studio Tour King, ARTROAM King introduces a fresh, centralized format.

By bringing all participating artists together in one location, visitors can experience the full event in a single stop – making it easier than ever to meet artists, browse their work, and enjoy the creative energy that defines King Township.

This year’s exhibition showcases a dynamic range of artistic styles, voices, and mediums.

Here’s a brief introduction to just some of the diverse work you’ll encounter during ARTROAM King.

For more detailed information on all 26 artists, including those not listed below, please visit ASK’s website. There’s truly something for everyone, regardless of what type of art you enjoy!

Mary Morganelli, the artist behind Mariellart Gallery, brings together her lifelong passion of painting and love of nature where secret gems of hidden ponds are discovered within forests, and sunsets leave skies in unbelievable bursts of color.

Naghmeh Ahmadi, an internationally exhibited artist, works across multiple mediums and styles. In 2020, she was recognized as Best Textile Designer at the London Fashion & Art Exhibition. She also teaches painting to students of all ages.

Nonie Dauphinais’s fluid art embodies freedom of expression with few boundaries beyond the size of the canvas. The minimalist interpretation created by the interplay of the paints expresses what she has taken from a scene in the world around her.

Olena Lopatina finds beauty in her surroundings and uses oils to portray that beauty. She is a member of several groups of artists, and her work has been shown widely across Ontario.

Olga Senyk, a painter and longtime art instructor, is an award-winning artist whose work is featured in many private collections. Her process involves carefree brushstrokes of light and dark which she builds upon to capture the unruly untried undergrowth of the Ontario landscape.

Patricia Earl has participated in retreats and workshops across North America, earning awards from the Richmond Hill Group of Artists and Arts Society King. Her work appears in permanent collections in Canada, the U.S., and the Netherlands.



ARTROAM King is a free community event, open to all. Whether you’re an art collector, a casual browser, or simply curious, this immersive exhibition offers something to inspire every visitor. Bring a friend, spend the day, and experience the creativity that thrives in our community.

For artist profiles and website/social media links, preview images, and event details, visit www.artssocietyking.ca.

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