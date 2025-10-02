ARREST AFTER ALLEGEDLY THREATENING CROSSING GUARDS

October 2, 2025 · 0 Comments

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested a Caledon resident following multiple incidents of harassment involving school crossing guards, parents, and children over the past couple of weeks.

“On September 17, 2025, the Dufferin OPP received a report of a male who had been repeatedly driving past school crossing guards, yelling profanities, honking his horn for extended periods, and harassing those present, creating unsafe conditions during busy rush hour traffic,” say Police. “Following an investigation and attempts to de-escalate the situation, the male was arrested on September 25, 2025.”

Michael Richardson, 33, of Caledon, has been charged with:

Criminal Harassment – Threatening Conduct ×3

The charges have not been proven.

“Harassing school crossing guards who are simply trying to ensure children cross safely is not only dangerous, but also irresponsible behavior for any member of the community. We must work together to create a safe and respectful environment, where everyone can carry out their duties free from harassment and intimidation.”

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.crimestopperssdm.com.

The impact of crime can be both emotionally and physically distressing. If you or someone you know is in need of support, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services is available at 905-951-3838.

IMPAIRED DRIVING

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a North York resident with impaired driving following a traffic complaint.

“On September 14, 2025, shortly after 8:30 p.m., officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint regarding a possible impaired driver in the area of Highway 10 in the Township of Melancthon,” say Police.

“The vehicle was located a short time later, and officers spoke with the male driver. Signs of impairment were observed, and an impaired driving investigation was initiated.”

Peter Kagiri, 46, from North York has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The charge has not been proven.

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. Their driver’s licence was suspended, and their vehicle impounded.

The Dufferin OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. In a split second you could ruin your future, injure or kill others, and tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you.

Members of the Dufferin OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities.

If you suspect someone is driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol call 9-1-1. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.

FATAL COLLISION

ON HIGHWAY 9

A serious multi-vehicle collision in the Township of King over the weekend is now being investigated by the York Regional Police Major Collision Investigations Unit as a fatal collision.

“On Saturday, September 27, 2025, at approximately 4:30 p.m., officers responded to numerous reports of a multi-vehicle collision in the area of Davis Drive West and Jane Street. When they arrived at the scene, officers observed the collision involved five vehicles,” say Police. “A passenger in one of the vehicles was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

“On Tuesday, September 30, 2025, the passenger, a 27-year-old female from the City of Mississauga, succumbed to injuries sustained in the collision. A total of four occupants, two drivers and two passengers, sustained no injuries while two other drivers sustained minor injuries. A fifth driver sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

“Witnesses notified investigators that a green sport utility vehicle (SUV) was seen driving in an aggressive manner shortly before the collision occurred. Investigators are appealing to anyone who has not yet spoken with police, or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the area or of a green SUV around the time of the collision to please come forward.”

Video can be uploaded through this link: yrp.ca.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/25-322829.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Major Collision Investigations Unit by calling 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or by visiting www.1800222tips.com.

BEWARE OF PHONE SCAMS

Investigators with the York Regional Police Financial Crimes Unit are again reminding the community to beware of ongoing telephone scams.

York Regional Police continue to receive reports from citizens across the region who have been contacted by suspects posing as bank investigators. The victims are told their debit or credit cards have been compromised and they are asked for their card numbers and Personal Identification Numbers (PIN) for ‘verification’ purposes.

The suspects tell the victims that in order to help further the investigation, someone will be sent to their house to pick up their cards. Once the suspects have the cards, they are used to make illegal purchases and ATM cash withdrawals.

In some instances, the victim is asked to provide a two-step verification code sent to their phone which is used by the suspects to reset and access their online account where funds are illegally removed and transferred.

Several victims have reported losing more than $20,000 as a result of these scams.

To avoid becoming a victim, follow these crime prevention tips:

Never disclose personal information for unsolicited calls from a bank or any company;

Verify information with your bank or company by calling them at a phone number confirmed to belong to them;

Never provide your banking cards to anyone who comes to your home;

Ask yourself: “Could this be a scam?” “Does it make sense?”;

When in doubt, attend your bank or the company storefront and speak with the staff;

For a list of ongoing scams and tips to avoid becoming a victim of fraud, visit www.yrp.ca/fraud.

“We encourage citizens to share these fraud prevention tips with friends and family, especially seniors or newcomers to Canada, who are frequently the target victims.”

If you have been a victim of a fraud, and have lost money, report the incident promptly to the YRP Financial Crimes Unit either online at www.yrp.ca/ReportIt or by calling 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6627. To report frauds where no money has been lost, contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre online or by calling 1-888-496-8501.

Readers Comments (0)