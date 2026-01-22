Anti-Extortion Summit

January 22, 2026

by MAYOR ANNETTE GROVES

Recent extortion-related activity in our community and across Peel Region is deeply disturbing and completely unacceptable.

I recently attended the Peel Region Anti-Extortion Summit, hosted by the Federal and Provincial governments in partnership with municipal leaders and law enforcement including Canada Border Services Agency. This highlights the importance of the fight against extortion and other emerging threats in Peel Region. It also builds on ongoing efforts to strengthen collaboration, improve coordination among enforcement agencies across all levels of government, and advance integrated initiatives aimed at disrupting the criminal networks operating across borders and jurisdictions.

We have seen what decisive action can achieve. In British Columbia, governments have invested in integrated enforcement by bringing federal, provincial, and border agencies together into a single regional team focused on dismantling organized crime and extortion networks. This model strengthens investigations, accelerates intelligence-sharing, and targets criminal activity at its source.

We have also seen the impact of targeted, immediate action at the local level. In Surrey, police received dedicated funding to establish an extortion reward fund and tip line—sending a clear message that threats and intimidation will be met with swift consequences.

Action means properly resourced police services. It means intelligence-led investigations, stronger bail provisions, tougher sentences for extortion-related offences, and the deportation of individuals who commit these crimes. It means real consequences for those who attempt to control communities through fear and it means governments working together at every level.

Extortion will not be tolerated. It will not be normalized. It will not be ignored. I will continue to advocate relentlessly for community safety.

Violence, intimidation, and criminal threats have no place in Caledon. Caledon OPP and Peel Regional Police are working closely together, in collaboration with our Federal and Provincial partners, to ensure we have the tools necessary to put these criminals behind bars—and keep them there.

We encourage anyone with information to come forward and work with police. Tips can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

To those who believe they can bring fear and violence into our town, hear this clearly: Caledon will not be intimidated.

Caledon is a strong, law-abiding community, and we will continue to protect our residents, our businesses, and our shared values.

