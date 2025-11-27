ANOTHER ARREST MADE FOLLOWING 2021 HOMICIDE

November 27, 2025 · 0 Comments

Another person has been arrested and a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for an individual in connection with the murder of Giovanni COSTA and two attempted murders of another individual in 2020 and 2021.

“On Thursday, November 12, 2020, at approximately 6:30 p.m., York Regional Police responded to a shooting on Steeles Avenue West in Vaughan,” say Police. “One victim was transported to hospital.

“On Monday, January 18, 2021, at approximately 12:30 p.m., officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a shooting on Harvest Moon Drive, Bolton. Two people sustained gunshot wounds inside the home, one of whom was the victim from the Vaughan incident. The second victim, 65-year-old Giovanni Costa of Bolton, was found deceased at the scene.”

On Tuesday, November 25, 2025, Elias Akhi, 32, of London, was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code (CC) offences:

First degree murder, section 235(1)

Attempt murder, section 239(1)(a)

Conspiracy to commit murder, section 465(1)(a)

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on Wednesday, November 26, 2025.

The charges have not been proven.

With the current arrest, four individuals have been arrested and charged in connection with this investigation.

In addition to the province-wide warrant, a Canada-wide warrant was issued on Friday, November 21, 2025, for Waheed Barakziye, 48, of London. He has been charged with the following CC offences:

First degree murder, section 235(1)

Attempt murder, section 239(1)(a) – two counts

Conspiracy to commit murder, section 465(1)(a)

The charges have not been proven.

The accused is known to frequent London and the Greater Toronto Area.

Members of the public are urged not to approach this individual. If seen, please contact police immediately. A photo of the wanted individual is included here.

The investigation remains ongoing by the Caledon OPP Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB).

The Government of the Province of Ontario is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Giovanni Costa.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

SHOOTING BELIEVED TO BE EXTORTION-RELATED

Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a shooting incident.

“On November 25, 2025, at approximately 4:00 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in front of a residence on Chinguacousy Road, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “No injuries were sustained as a result of the incident. Investigators believe this to be a targeted incident of extortion.

“What is extortion? The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre defines it as ‘unlawfully obtaining money, property or services from a person, entity, or institution through coercion.’ Based on recent extortion cases investigated by Caledon OPP, many involve phone calls or text messages from a ‘WhatsApp’ number, threatening violence unless a large sum of money is paid, and mentioning knowledge of the individual’s home or workplace.”

Anyone who has received similar violent extortion messaging should report it to their local police immediately.

After contacting police, it is important to also report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre online at reportcyberandfraud.canada.ca or by phone at 1-888-495-8501.

This investigation is ongoing by the Caledon OPP Major Crime Unit (MCU). Anyone with information or surveillance/dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP by phone at 1-888-310-1122, referencing investigation number E251590118.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

CHARGES LAID IN

FRAUD INVESTIGTION

Officers from the Caledon OPP have laid numerous charges following a fraud investigation.

“On November 13, 2025, Caledon OPP received a report of a fraud involving a local minor hockey organization in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Police entered into an investigation which revealed donation funds intended for the organization were misappropriated.”

As a result of the investigation, Frances Brown, 45, of Brampton, was charged with:

Mischief;

Fraud over $5000;

Criminal breach of trust.

The charges have not been proven.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on December 18, 2025, to answer to the charges.

The OPP urges individuals and businesses to remain vigilant to instances of fraud. If you suspect fraudulent activity or have been a victim of fraud, report it immediately to your local police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501, or online at https://reportcyberandfraud.canada.ca.

To learn more about fraud prevention and how to keep yourself protected, please visit: www.opp.ca/fraud and www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/protect-protegez-eng.htm.

