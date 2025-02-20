Current & Past Articles » Letters

A thankful farewell from Forsters

February 20, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Our Readers Write

Thanks for the memories. 26 years, 26 chapters – a book’s worth. As it’s been said, all good things must come to an end and so must Forster’s Book Garden. We have enjoyed the company of the best clientele that any retailer could ask for. Many of you have become friends, never far from our thoughts. We want to thank all who stayed loyal to us all those years, many of whom even helped us move…twice!

Our fondest memories include helping children develop a love of reading and then watch them grow up and pass that love on to their own children.

We’ll never forget the masses of participants who came to our midnight Harry Potter parties and other events like our Independent Bookstore Days and various story times, and the volunteers without whom we couldn’t have pulled them off.

We also want to thank the self-published authors and artisans who trusted us with their works and helped fill our shelves with local CANADIAN products.

When we went through a health scare in 2023 and had to close for ten weeks, we were able to fulfill some orders through email and our website and left the products at Tom the Butcher’s for pickup. When we reopened, every single one of those people came in to pay immediately. That can only happen in a small town where we had the privilege of getting to know our customers so well.

We have been pleased to have been involved in many collaborative events with other businesses, like the History Mystery and with the Caledon Public Library for author signings and other events.

We will miss the almost daily discussions with intelligent people about a large variety of topics. We have learned so much through them. Thank you.

And thank you for your loyalty.

Donna and Paul Forster (and Sterling)

Forster’s Book Garden



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Motionball Caledon receives award for growth of Marathon of Sport fundraiser

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Local volunteers and Special Olympics athletes were recently recognized for their successful fundraising efforts.  The Motionball Caledon team ...

Caledon Council endorses “Plant Based Treaty”

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon Council recently endorsed the Plant Based Treaty initiative.  Councillors, by a vote of six in favour to ...

Dufferin–Caledon candidates square off in provincial election debate

By PAULA BROWN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter  Residents of Dufferin-Caledon had the opportunity to bring their biggest concerns to the candidates running in the local ...

Forster’s Book Garden closing after 26 years

Farewell social to be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 22 By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A beloved Bolton ...

Caledon to celebrate 100 years of firefighting services this year

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town is planning to celebrate its proud history of firefighting this year.  Mayor Annette Groves said firefighting ...

Caledon Chamber of Commerce to host debate for provincial election candidates

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon residents looking to learn about candidates in the upcoming provincial election may want to attend an upcoming ...

Caledon Chamber of Commerce has lots planned for year ahead

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Caledon Chamber of Commerce is excited to support local businesses this year.  On January 23, the Chamber ...

TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley donates $250,000 to Agricultural Society

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A local golf course and its owners have pledged support to one of Caledon’s oldest organizations.  On January ...

Post-traumatic stress injury treatment centre for first responders coming to Caledon

Region of Peel donates land to Caledon for centre By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A major announcement of support for first responders was ...

Malalai Halimi nominated as federal Liberal candidate for Dufferin-Caledon

Halimi is a business manager in the aerospace industry and founder of an Afghani-Canadian media network By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter There’s a ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support