A thankful farewell from Forsters

February 20, 2025 · 0 Comments

Thanks for the memories. 26 years, 26 chapters – a book’s worth. As it’s been said, all good things must come to an end and so must Forster’s Book Garden. We have enjoyed the company of the best clientele that any retailer could ask for. Many of you have become friends, never far from our thoughts. We want to thank all who stayed loyal to us all those years, many of whom even helped us move…twice!

Our fondest memories include helping children develop a love of reading and then watch them grow up and pass that love on to their own children.

We’ll never forget the masses of participants who came to our midnight Harry Potter parties and other events like our Independent Bookstore Days and various story times, and the volunteers without whom we couldn’t have pulled them off.

We also want to thank the self-published authors and artisans who trusted us with their works and helped fill our shelves with local CANADIAN products.

When we went through a health scare in 2023 and had to close for ten weeks, we were able to fulfill some orders through email and our website and left the products at Tom the Butcher’s for pickup. When we reopened, every single one of those people came in to pay immediately. That can only happen in a small town where we had the privilege of getting to know our customers so well.

We have been pleased to have been involved in many collaborative events with other businesses, like the History Mystery and with the Caledon Public Library for author signings and other events.

We will miss the almost daily discussions with intelligent people about a large variety of topics. We have learned so much through them. Thank you.

And thank you for your loyalty.

Donna and Paul Forster (and Sterling)

Forster’s Book Garden

