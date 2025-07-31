$75K grant to help fund new AV system at Caledon Seniors Centre

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Caledon Seniors Centre has been selected as the Primary Grant recipient of this year’s Caledon Council Community Golf Tournament (CCCGT).

They will receive $75,000 of the funds raised from the 2025 tournament.

These funds will be put towards a new, state-of-the-art sound and audiovisual (AV) system in the original wing of Rotary Place, the Centre’s central location in Bolton.

Rotary Place has long served as a vital hub for senior programs, meals, social events, and exercise classes.

However, poor acoustics in the older portion of the building have created ongoing challenges, especially for those with hearing impairments.

The new sound and AV system will significantly improve audio clarity and overall accessibility, ensuring that seniors can fully engage in all activities, according to the Town of Caledon in a statement.

The sound and AV system will be used in the Bob Smith Room and the Egan Room.

Beverley Nurden, Manager of the Caledon Seniors Centre, said the new system will create a pleasing environment in the rooms.

In addition to eliminating the current echo that seniors often experience in the room, the system will enhance the overall experience and improve the acoustics of the rooms.

The Centre had an existing AV system installed 25 years ago, but it was removed during the renovations.

They currently use a transportable speaker with a microphone and a projector in one of the rooms.

Nurden said this was an item at the top of their wish list, so that everyone, no matter their different hearing abilities, could have an enjoyable experience.

As they currently hold a multitude of events in these rooms, such as lunch-and-learns and movie nights, it was a high priority to have accessibility for everyone.

The design basis will be an audio system, video system, assisted listening system, lecture/presentation system, control, and web conferencing systems.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Town of Caledon and all the golfers, sponsors, and community members who helped make this grant possible,” said Nurden. “This investment directly supports our goal of fostering social inclusion and improving quality of life for older adults in our community.”

The Caledon Seniors Centre offers a wide range of programs at Rotary Place and six satellite locations across the Town of Caledon, with the majority of activities run by volunteers.

This funding marks a key milestone in the Centre’s ongoing commitment to creating welcoming, accessible spaces for older adults, as stated in the release.

The grant will help the Centre begin to take on this project, aiming for an enjoyable experience for all.

