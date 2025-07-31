Current & Past Articles » General News

$75K grant to help fund new AV system at Caledon Seniors Centre

July 31, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Caledon Seniors Centre has been selected as the Primary Grant recipient of this year’s Caledon Council Community Golf Tournament (CCCGT).

They will receive $75,000 of the funds raised from the 2025 tournament. 

These funds will be put towards a new, state-of-the-art sound and audiovisual (AV) system in the original wing of Rotary Place, the Centre’s central location in Bolton. 

Rotary Place has long served as a vital hub for senior programs, meals, social events, and exercise classes. 

However, poor acoustics in the older portion of the building have created ongoing challenges, especially for those with hearing impairments. 

The new sound and AV system will significantly improve audio clarity and overall accessibility, ensuring that seniors can fully engage in all activities, according to the Town of Caledon in a statement.

The sound and AV system will be used in the Bob Smith Room and the Egan Room.

Beverley Nurden, Manager of the Caledon Seniors Centre, said the new system will create a pleasing environment in the rooms.

In addition to eliminating the current echo that seniors often experience in the room, the system will enhance the overall experience and improve the acoustics of the rooms.

The Centre had an existing AV system installed 25 years ago, but it was removed during the renovations.

They currently use a transportable speaker with a microphone and a projector in one of the rooms.

Nurden said this was an item at the top of their wish list, so that everyone, no matter their different hearing abilities, could have an enjoyable experience.

As they currently hold a multitude of events in these rooms, such as lunch-and-learns and movie nights, it was a high priority to have accessibility for everyone.

The design basis will be an audio system, video system, assisted listening system, lecture/presentation system, control, and web conferencing systems.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Town of Caledon and all the golfers, sponsors, and community members who helped make this grant possible,” said Nurden. “This investment directly supports our goal of fostering social inclusion and improving quality of life for older adults in our community.” 

The Caledon Seniors Centre offers a wide range of programs at Rotary Place and six satellite locations across the Town of Caledon, with the majority of activities run by volunteers.

This funding marks a key milestone in the Centre’s ongoing commitment to creating welcoming, accessible spaces for older adults, as stated in the release.

The grant will help the Centre begin to take on this project, aiming for an enjoyable experience for all.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

It Takes a Village: Belfountain Heritage Society gears up for bicentennial bash

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Many may recognize the Belfountain Heritage Society from the preservation and restoration of the Historic Melville White Church ...

Centennial Challenge Coin honours Past, Present, and Future of Caledon Fire & Emergency Services

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Throughout 2025, Caledon Fire and Emergency Services (CFES) has been celebrating and honouring its 100th anniversary. Now, they’re ...

Tick risk growing in Peel’s parks and trails

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter According to the Government of Canada, in 2025, we are seeing Blacklegged ticks spreading to new areas in ...

Full Circle: Local Caledon family returns to hospital to thank those who cared for them

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Michael Brunetto and his family are no strangers to combating adversity. The 19-year-old with differing abilities once spent ...

Bolton member Rose Greco named Kin of the Year

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Rose Greco, coming up on her third year with Bolton Kin, has been named the 2025 Kin of ...

Peel and Caledon Councils approve signalized intersection

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter “It’s going to be expensive and costly, but it won’t cost more than another life,” said 17-year-old delegate ...

IDEA Caledon’s painted picnic tables now brighten Caledon East

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Following the artist-led community art project, “Paint-a-Picnic Table,” from IDEA Caledon’s Family Pride Picnic, the benches have now ...

More than 150 residents pack Council Chambers to protect “Swan Lake”

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Local residents used the public question period at Council’s July meeting to voice their concerns regarding 0 Shaw’s ...

Break-in at Klaudya’s Kloset sparks wave of community support

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shortly after 6 a.m. on July 3, Claudia Rocca awoke to the call that her store had been ...

Brampton requests help in fight against illegal land use

Mayor Groves says Caledon happy to be working with neighbour municipalities on issue By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter It’s not just Caledon that’s ...