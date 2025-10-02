2025 Caledon Council Community Golf Tournament

by MAYOR ANNETTE GROVES

In this column, I’m delighted to share highlights from the 2025 Caledon Council Community Golf Tournament (CCCGT), as well as extend heartfelt thanks to the many generous sponsors who made it all possible.

Each year, the tournament plays a vital role in supporting our CCCGT Primary and Secondary Grant and Scholarship programs. These initiatives provide funding to local not-for-profit organizations. Thanks to the success of this tournament, we’re able to invest in local community groups helping seniors, youth and the most vulnerable that truly make a difference. Without this support it would be challenging for these groups to provide services.

This year’s event was especially successful, and I want to sincerely thank all the sponsors who helped us reach new heights. We received an incredible response to our sponsorship drive and are proud to share that we raised a record amount of funds. Your generosity directly benefits our community.

A special thank you goes to the Caledon Country Club, who graciously hosted the tournament. Their donation of the golf course, as well as breakfast, lunch, dinner and refreshments (excluding alcohol), made the day all the more memorable. Their continued support ensures that we can keep funding programs that strengthen our community.

I would also like to recognize and thank the tournament leadership: Chair Mario Russo, Regional Councillor for Wards 4, 5 and 6; Vice Chair Cosimo Napoli, Councillor for Ward 6; Councillor Tony Rosa, Ward 5; and Councillor Doug Maskell, Ward 3. Your dedication and efforts are truly appreciated.

This year, the Caledon Seniors Centre has been selected as the primary grant recipient. They will receive $75,000 to install a new sound and audiovisual system in the original wing of Rotary Place, their main location in Bolton. This important upgrade will enhance accessibility and support a wide range of programs for older adults in our community.

It was a pleasure to be joined on tournament day by Beverly Nurden, Manager of the Caledon Seniors Centre, along with Chair and Vice President Joe McReynolds. Beverly shared her gratitude, saying:

“We are incredibly grateful to the Town of Caledon and all the sponsors who helped make this grant possible.”

And in Joe’s words:

“This investment directly supports our goal of fostering social inclusion and improving the quality of life for older adults in our community.”

We were also honoured to be joined by former Councillor Doug Beffort and his wife Doreen, whose ongoing support reflects the deep roots of community spirit in Caledon.

The success of this year’s tournament is a testament to what we can accomplish when we come together for a common purpose. It’s a shining example of the strength and generosity that defines Caledon.

Thank you to everyone who contributed—your support is making a lasting impact.

