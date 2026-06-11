17th annual Caledon Day fast approaching with full schedule of fun

June 11, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Caledon Day is coming back to the Caledon East Community Complex on June 20, and it’s jam-packed with more performances and fun than ever before.

On the Main Stage, the event will officially be kicked off with greetings from Mayor Groves and Members of Council at 6:15, followed shortly after by the 2026 Civic Awards Program award winners.

But the day itself begins long before, at 2 p.m., when families and residents alike can enjoy the numerous activities and vendors on site that day.

The return of the Tim Horton’s Community Zone will include activities such as inflatables and a mechanical bull, golf simulator, archery, a bubble zone, a combat challenge with Caledon Fire, a Green Corner with Energy & Environment and EcoCaledon, children’s activities with BrightStart, and much more.

In the community zone, there will also be a community stage, where attendees can check out performances from 2:30 pm to 5:55 pm, featuring artists such as The Canadiana Band and the Grand River Band.

Brand new this year is the Food Performer Zone, which offers five local performances throughout the afternoon from 2:50 pm to 6 pm.

Back this year is the “Touch a Truck Zone,” where the Town of Caledon’s Public Works department will have three pieces of equipment on display for the public to check out.

Dozens of vendors are returning to the TD Vendor Zone, including service, product, food, and alcohol vendors.

When it comes to alcohol, the Town of Caledon reminds you to LYOB, “Leave Your Beverage at Home,” as outside alcohol is not permitted at events in Caledon.

And, it provides you with the opportunity to support local and visit the Cheers Caledon Zone, featuring vendors Caledon Hills Brewing Co, Goodlot Farmstead Brewing Co, Pommies, Royal Ambassador, Sonnen Hill Brewing, and Spirit Tree.

Leading up to the big night of music, DJ Dave Puzzo will take the main stage.

Then, a Taylor Swift Tribute starring Rikki Lee Wilson takes the stage at 7:15 p.m, followed by this year’s Headliner, Brett Kissel.

Kissel’s performance will begin at 8:15 pm, followed shortly after by the annual fireworks show, scheduled for 9:45 pm.

There are many ways to attend this year’s Caledon Day. Free shuttle buses will run again this year between 2:00 pm and 10:00 pm from both the Caledon Centre for Recreation and Wellness (CCRW) and Southfields Community Centre.

At the CCRW, there will be two buses each on separate 30-minute rotations, and 2 buses on separate 45-minute rotations at Southfields Community Centre.

Parking will be available at Robert F. Hall and St. Cornelius, and a shuttle will run between both schools and the event site from 11:00 am to 10:00 pm.

There is no paid parking at Town Hall.

For those planning to bike into the event, trailway access will be closed from 12 noon to 11:00 pm on Caledon Day. Cyclists can use the main entrance to access the event grounds and use the free bike valet.

The Town of Caledon encourages you to bring a refillable water bottle, a blanket or chairs, as picnic tables will be limited, and proper sun and outdoor protection, all the ingredients for the recipe to success for a great Caledon Day!

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