100th Year of Caring in the Community: Morningside Cemetery

September 25, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

For 100 years, Morningside Cemetery in Palgrave has stood as a place of remembrance, and for just as long, its Board of Directors has been its stewards. 

Now, a new monument pays tribute not only to the cemetery’s century of service, but also to those who have cared for it across generations.

Tracey Patterson, a member of the Board of Directors, shared at the unveiling that Morningside Cemetery has stood as a “sacred space where generations have come to honour their loved ones, find peace, and connect with the stories that shaped their lives.”

She shared the monument also stands for the board that “through changing times, evolving needs, and countless challenges, the Board has remained committed to preserving the dignity, beauty and purpose of cemetery grounds.”

The current board of directors is as follows.

President Bob Gibson, who has held the position of president for 34 years, was on the board for eight prior years;

Jack Gibson, who has not only been on the board for 39 years, but was a groundskeeper before that;

Tracey Patterson has been a board member for two years, but has been the cemetery’s administrator for 21 years;

Dale Blare, who has been on the board for five years; and

Glen Hester, who has been on the board for three-and-a-half years.

“To the past, present, and future members of the Morningside Cemeteries Board of Directors, thank you. Your legacy is etched not only in stone, but in the lives you’ve touched and the peace you’ve preserved,” said Patterson.

One hundred years ago, three long-time residents of Palgrave, Dr. Albert Reynar, Robert J. Lavery, and George Wilson, thought there should be a place for residents to be laid to rest.

In 1925, the land was purchased, and, with the community’s help, the cemetery was established.

As of today, there have been 980 burials since 1925.

“We cannot overlook the exceptional work of our grave diggers over the years. In the beginning Sam Jones and Forrest Clark dug each grave by hand,” says Jack Gibson.

With the implementation of machinery, Albert Clarkson and Len Robinson dug the graves. 

To this day, Darryl Barber takes on the grave-digging job.

“Our assets are many; the building, a shovel, a rack, and a hand earth packer. We hope to continue to provide this service to the community of Palgrave, so the residents will be able to have a final resting place in the area they call home,” says Gibson.



         

