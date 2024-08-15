Current & Past Articles » Letters

We need to demand more from our tax dollars: reader

August 15, 2024   ·   0 Comments

OUR READERS WRITE

(Re: The Price of Bananas, From The Second Row, August 9)

A wonderful article on the complacency of Canadians. One thing was missing —-our outrageous taxes. A recent Fraser’s Institute report “Taxes vs the Necessities of Life” reveals that from 1961 to 2023 our total tax bill increased nominally by 2,705% dwarfing increases in annual housing costs (2,006%), clothing (478%) and food (901%). Canadians are quiet, but the average family now pays more in taxes than for the necessities of life. Taxes are the main reason we have less disposable income. It is long overdue that we demand more value for our taxation dollars.


R. Forsyth

Palgrave



         

