Upcoming Fall programming in Caledon: Here’s what’s happening at the Library and PAMA as we move into Autumn

August 23, 2023

By Zachary Roman

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Those looking to plan out the Fall for themselves and their families have a variety of local options.

The Caledon Public Library (CPL) is known for its year-round programming and it has some special events coming up in the Fall.

On September 26, it will host a virtual bingo night that’s all about Canadian trivia. The family-friendly program offers a prize for winners.

The CPL has a reading buddies program for kids, to help them practice their reading skills and comprehension. On October 3 at the Southfields Village branch, there will be multiple instances of this program running, and it continues throughout the month at other branches across Town.

On October 4, the CPL is hosting a special reading session at the Caledon Animal Shelter in Bolton. The “Rescue Readers” program invites kids to practice their reading skills with a four-legged friend from the shelter. This program is also continuing throughout the Fall.

October 6 is a DIY craft day for kids at both the Albion Bolton and Southfields Village branches of the CPL. On October 15, a virtual “Postcards for Peace” event will be held to provide youth “an opportunity… to send postcards to express messages of thanks to those who served Canada in times of war, military conflict and peace or to still-serving Canadian Armed Forces members.”

On October 30, the CPL’s virtual bingo returns: this time with a special Halloween theme. Registration for, and more information about, all these CPL programs is available online at caledon.library.on.ca.

On September 24, the Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives (PAMA) will host a drop in art event. From 1 to 5 p.m. families are invited to learn how to create a print using leaves, flowers and hammers.

On October 5, PAMA is bringing in the Brampton Folk Club for a music night. Local group Brown Ale and the Burtons will play “Songs of the Sea” for those in attendance. The event runs from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and is free for attendees.

On Remembrance Day, November 11, the Hindu Heritage Foundation of Canada will be at PAMA for a talk on the history of the Hindu community in Canada and its contributions in WWI and WWII.

“The talk will feature community members whose family members have contributed to or fought in the World Wars as well as played an important role in the community,” reads PAMA’s site.

The event runs from 1 to 3 p.m. and registration in advance is recommended. Registration for, and more information about, these upcoming PAMA programs is available online at pama.peelregion.ca.

