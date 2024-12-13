U15BB Caledon Hawks hockey team collects 1,110 pounds of food items for The Exchange

December 13, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

‘Tis the Season for giving and, for the second consecutive year, the U15BB Caledon Hawks have exceeded their laudable Food Drive goal.

In keeping with the spirit of Christmas, this remarkable rep hockey team raised 1,110 lbs. of non-perishable food donations for Caledon Community Services/The Exchange in Bolton.

According to team spokesperson and sponsor coordinator Silvana Robinson, “the team’s goal this year was 1,000 pounds. but they were able to exceed it through hard work and teamwork.

Last year, their goal was 500 pounds and they exceeded that by 51 pounds. The team once again came together for the community and set the bar higher because they believed in themselves that they could do better and they did.”

Robinson attributed this year’s impressive haul to the team’s improved collection process.

“This time, they started collecting earlier, which was a prime example of chipping away at the goal with plenty of time to reach it. It has always been on their minds from June till November. Also, the team learned that during the summer months, it is a struggle to keep shelves stocked at The Exchange/Caledon Community Services. Not everyone is thinking of giving during that time of year and luckily the team’s efforts made a difference in helping them through those tough months. We also designated the afternoon on Sunday, November 10, to go door-to-door and ask for donations. The players wore their uniform jerseys along with presenting a positive attitude as homeowners opened their doors. Rain aside, the boys and parents all pulled together for this giving back event. It was a team-building experience for all.”

Caledon Hawks U15BB Head Coach James Marjadsingh, speaking on behalf of the coaching staff, including Ryan Gulyas, Franco Gallese, and Paolo Baldassarra, described the importance of this collaboration for the U15BB hockey team.

“As a coach, I cannot express enough the importance of teamwork and dedication to make things happen on the ice. They have also come together for the community off the ice.”

Lisa Taylor, the Hawks’ Team Manager, noted, “Having our kids in rep hockey is more than just developing their athletic abilities; it’s about building character. By teaching our children how to be morally sound members of our community at an early age, we are helping them be wiser and kinder adults later on.”

George Marinelli, one of the team’s goalies, observed that the process of collecting food for the hungry made him feel good.

“It was a good feeling to help others and even though it was raining, we still came together as a team and we were working together through tough times.”

Ben Gulyas emphasized the personal and social significance of the Food Drive.

“It was good. I’m happy we did it for the community. It was a good thing to do as a team. The Exchange told us that a lot of people needed this food and it was an important thing we chose to do.”

Paolo Culmone offered a succinct summation of the process and the goal of the team’s food collection: “It was really cool and interesting.”

Silvana Robinson made a closing impassioned pitch to Caledon Citizen readers to donate to during the Christmas season of giving: “If you are interested in donating to “Caledon Community Services/The Exchange, you can donate canned goods and other non-perishable, shelf-stable items such as peanut butter, pasta sauces, family size almond milk/fruit juices, and jams at 55 Healey Road in Bolton or call them directly at 289-966-1715. Every little bit makes a big difference.”

The players, coaches, and parents of the U15BB Caledon Hawks rep hockey team—sponsored generously by Firenza Plumbing and Heating, Sierra Excavating, Enterprises Inc., Rooterworx, RCC Media Inc, Hi-Tech Concrete Cutting Inc., Charisma Travel, Smiles on Queen Dentistry, Sherwood Plumbing Supplies Inc., Drain-Tite Industries Inc., Tasios Orthodontics, ATU Local 1573, Gracious Living, and JCB Moore Equipment—are congratulated heartily for their impressive half-ton haul of non-perishables during a time when food insecurity remains a pressing concern in the region of Peel. Hail to these hockey heroes for their community spirit.

Readers Comments (0)