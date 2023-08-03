Headline News

Town to submit expression of interest for Historic Alton Schoolhouse

August 3, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Motion about school house made by Councillor Lynn Kiernan at July 11 meeting

By Zachary Roman

Caledon would like to make use of the Historic Alton School House. 

At Caledon Council’s July 11 meeting, Ward 1 Councillor Lynn Kiernan put forward a motion about the school house that was supported by her fellow councillors.

Kiernan said she made the motion because of a dedicated group of community members that have been working to save the school house for future use. 

“They’ve done this for years… we want to retain and utilise the building in a way that the community and others will enjoy,” said Kiernan.

Kiernan asked Town staff to submit an expression of interest to, and continue discussions with, the Peel District School Board (PDSB) to indicate Caledon’s desire to explore opportunities for the Historic Alton School House. 

She then asked for staff to report back to Council at a later date to share how discussions with the PDSB went. 

The Historic Alton School House is located on Main Street in Alton, next to the Alton Public School.

In her motion, Kiernan said the school house is a key asset for promoting tourism, preserving the cultural heritage of Alton, and supporting local economic growth. 

“The Village of Alton is a tourist destination for its unique heritage and cultural assets and the Historic Alton School House is an opportunity to continue to showcase Alton’s history,” reads the motion.

Kiernan’s motion came after a letter was sent from the PDSB to the Town on June 7. The letter was sent to notify the Town that the PDSB no longer needs the property and that it is available via a surplus lease.

The PDSB’s letter noted that Caledon has until September 5 to submit an expression of interest for the property, and until December 4 to make an offer to lease the property. 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Caledon and Isola del Liri are officially sister cities

Mayor Annette Groves and Councillor Tony Rosa attended signing ceremony in Italy By Zachary Roman Caledon has a sister city. On July 17, Caledon Mayor ...

Town to submit expression of interest for Historic Alton Schoolhouse

Motion about school house made by Councillor Lynn Kiernan at July 11 meeting By Zachary Roman Caledon would like to make use of the Historic ...

Community demand outpacing capacity in Caledon 

Caledon Community Services celebrating success and looking ahead to future challenges  By Zachary Roman  Demand for food support in Caledon is increasing.  Caledon Community Services ...

Inaugural Cassie’s Place charity golf tournament sells out 

Organizers plan to make tournament an annual event  By Zachary Roman  A local non-profit is looking forward to its inaugural fundraising golf tournament next week.   ...

Community helps butterfly conservation efforts at annual “Butterfly Blitz Count”

206 butterflies of 25 different species counted in just three hours By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter On a sunny day last weekend, community ...

Cheltenham Brickworks buildings inspire Port Perry author’s newest novel

Lucy E.M. Black began working on “The Brickworks” six years ago after a trip to Caledon By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Cheltenham Brickworks ...

Residents invited to provide input on Caledon’s Green Development Standards

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A draft of Caledon’s Green Development Standards is ready for review. Last week, the Town of Caledon launched ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support