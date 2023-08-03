Town to submit expression of interest for Historic Alton Schoolhouse

August 3, 2023 · 0 Comments

Motion about school house made by Councillor Lynn Kiernan at July 11 meeting

By Zachary Roman

Caledon would like to make use of the Historic Alton School House.

At Caledon Council’s July 11 meeting, Ward 1 Councillor Lynn Kiernan put forward a motion about the school house that was supported by her fellow councillors.

Kiernan said she made the motion because of a dedicated group of community members that have been working to save the school house for future use.

“They’ve done this for years… we want to retain and utilise the building in a way that the community and others will enjoy,” said Kiernan.

Kiernan asked Town staff to submit an expression of interest to, and continue discussions with, the Peel District School Board (PDSB) to indicate Caledon’s desire to explore opportunities for the Historic Alton School House.

She then asked for staff to report back to Council at a later date to share how discussions with the PDSB went.

The Historic Alton School House is located on Main Street in Alton, next to the Alton Public School.

In her motion, Kiernan said the school house is a key asset for promoting tourism, preserving the cultural heritage of Alton, and supporting local economic growth.

“The Village of Alton is a tourist destination for its unique heritage and cultural assets and the Historic Alton School House is an opportunity to continue to showcase Alton’s history,” reads the motion.

Kiernan’s motion came after a letter was sent from the PDSB to the Town on June 7. The letter was sent to notify the Town that the PDSB no longer needs the property and that it is available via a surplus lease.

The PDSB’s letter noted that Caledon has until September 5 to submit an expression of interest for the property, and until December 4 to make an offer to lease the property.

Readers Comments (0)