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Advancing Broadband Access for All

August 20, 2026   ·   0 Comments

by MAYOR ANNETTE GROVES

Reliable, high-speed internet is no longer a luxury. It is an essential service that supports how we live, work, learn, and stay connected. That is why ensuring all residents have access to fast, dependable broadband remains a key priority for our Town.

While there have been significant investments made by both the federal and provincial governments to expand broadband infrastructure, many residents in rural and underserved areas continue to face connectivity challenges. The provincial broadband program is expected to be completed by 2028, but we know that many households need solutions now.

In the meantime, the Town is providing interim support through its Internet Grant Program. This program helps residents in underserved areas offset the cost of purchasing equipment required to access high-speed internet services. Residents can apply through an online application form available on the Town’s website at caledon.ca/en/town-services/internet-levy.aspx

I also recognize that broadband access continues to evolve. As part of our commitment to improving connectivity, the Town is undertaking research to explore opportunities to enhance and expand the existing program, helping more residents access reliable internet options.

As well, Team Caledon is advocating for accelerated broadband deployment through discussions at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) Conference. We are calling for continued investment and action to ensure residents and businesses can access the connectivity they need as soon as possible.

Strong connectivity strengthens our economy, supports education, improves access to services, and keeps communities connected. We will continue advocating for improved broadband infrastructure while pursuing innovative solutions that help ensure every resident can fully participate in today’s digital world.



         

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