Town of Caledon launches mobile app for recreation services

December 5, 2024

Residents can browse and register for programs through app

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Town of Caledon has a new app available on the App Store and Google Play.

On November 27, the Town launched its Caledon Recreation Mobile App. It allows residents to browse, register, and pay for recreation programs on their mobile device.

Catherine McLean, Caledon’s Commissioner of Community and Human Services, said the app is an exciting development.

“App users can easily search for available programs and schedules, pay for registrations, manage their family’s activities and more,” said McLean. “The creation and launch of this app is another great example of the Town’s dedication to community vitality and livability, as well as service excellence and accountability, two key priorities of our Strategic Plan. I encourage all residents and recreation program users to download the app today and take advantage of the convenience it offers.”

According to the Town, the app has an intuitive, easy-to-use interface, an AI-powered smart search feature, and real-time updates about waitlist changes and program availability.

The app also allows residents to have a digital membership card they can use to check in to drop-in programs.

In a media release, Town Communications Staff said Caledon is committed to improving user experience with enhanced self-serve options as part of its parks and recreation strategy.

“This app is a significant step forward, providing users with the tools to manage their recreation activities at their convenience,” said the Town.

The Town hopes the app will reduce wait times, streamline operations, and improve resident satisfaction.

According to the Town, four in five users of Caledon recreation services already access the Town’s recreation platform from their mobile device.

