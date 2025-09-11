Town of Caledon Climate Action Fund 2025 intake now open

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Applications for the 2025 Climate Action Fund are now open, allowing applicants to request funding of up to $8,000 through the program.

The Town of Caledon’s annual Climate Action Fund provides grant funding to eligible entities for implementing projects that address climate change in Caledon and align with the targets and objectives of the Resilient Caledon Climate Change Action Plan, as outlined in the Town’s Climate Action Fund Applicant Guide.

Non-profit organizations, neighbourhood associations, schools, school groups, students, and other eligible entities are welcome to apply.

Projects must be based in Caledon and directly benefit residents of Caledon.

The submission deadline for the 2025 Climate Action Fund is October 31, 2025, at 4:30 p.m.

A free virtual Q&A webinar will be held on October 1, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Registration is required.

Lucrezia Chiappetta, Co-Chair of ecoCaledon, shared that several ecoCaledon initiatives have been supported by the Town’s grant initiative.

“It’s a great opportunity for local environmental not-for-profits to have this opportunity to do these larger scale initiatives,” said Chiappetta.

“The grants have given ecoCaledon as a not-for-profit a real opportunity to engage our community in different environmental initiatives,” explained Chiappetta. “We don’t get consistent funding through any other source, so when we do have this opportunity we’re able to really push environmental initiatives in the community.”

She shared that the grants allow them to do things that they couldn’t otherwise do.

One example was their initiative, “Just Eat it Caledon,” which focused on informing residents about food waste and its environmental impacts, in addition to sharing different actions with residents to reduce their food waste at home.

When the project was released, it coincided with the pandemic.

She said the project allowed residents to engage more, as they were home more and, in turn, cooked more.

Chiappetta explained that the grant was so vital as it allowed them to prepare actual kits for participants.

The kit allowed participants to weigh their unavoidable versus avoidable food waste at the beginning and end of the challenge, enabling them to see what they learned and whether they were able to reduce the amount of avoidable food waste they generated.

The grant was also helpful as, Chiappetta explained, they were able to “shift the whole initiative from an in-person initiative to an online initiative” by holding Zoom calls with participants.

“We were able to at the end of it engage over 80 Caledon households.”

To view the applications guide for the Climate Action Fund, visit www.caledon.ca/en/town-services/resources/Energy-Environment/Climate-Action-Fund-Applicants-Guide-V4.pdf.

