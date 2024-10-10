Town and ecoCaledon partner to promote Circular Economy Month

October 10, 2024

Month is all about promoting an economy where products can be reused, repaired and recycled

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

October is Circular Economy Month.

The Circular Innovation Council started the initiative in 2022 to promote a new way of looking at how our society makes and uses things.

A circular economy is one that minimizes waste and makes the most of the earth’s resources. It encourages the creation of products that last longer, can be fixed and reused, and can be deconstructed into their original parts.

This differs from our current linear economy, which the Circular Innovation Council describes as “take, make, waste.”

Local non-profit ecoCaledon and the Town of Caledon have come together to promote the concept of a circular economy this October. One of the ways they’re doing so is by hosting a repair cafe from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 19 at the Humber River Centre.

At the cafe, residents can get items like clothing, small electronics, and pottery repaired. They can get knives sharpened, drop off electronic waste, and learn all about the circular economy concept.

Lucrezia Chiappetta, an ecoCaledon volunteer, said ecoCaledon is a strong supporter of Circular Economy Month.

“We want to bring awareness of this circular, closed-loop system to the greater Caledon area,” she said.

Chiappetta explained the Circular Innovation Council is not only working with community groups, but businesses and governments too.

“It’s not just about teaching the consumer how to use less and reduce waste; it’s also about going back to the producers and getting them to make products with materials that can be reused, recycled or repaired, and working with governments to initiate policies so that producers are required to create good quality products out of materials that, again, can be reused, recycled or repaired,” she said.

Chiappetta said consumers often do their very best to make smart, environmentally-friendly choices, but there’s only so much they can do if they aren’t being given the option to buy sustainable products.

“We have to move away from that make, take, waste mindset,” she said. “We can’t do everything in one big leap but there are definitely things we can do.”

