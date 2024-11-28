Current & Past Articles » General News

The Sisters Touch of Christmas store welcomes customers for another season of magic

November 28, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Famous one-of-a-kind ornaments waiting to be discovered

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A sure sign Christmas is approaching is the opening of the Sisters Touch of Christmas store. 

Located at 14155 Caledon-King Townline South, the seasonal fundraising store is a true winter wonderland. It’s run by the nuns of the St. Kosmas Aitolos Greek Orthodox Monastery.

The nuns create many of the items for sale in the store, such as hand-painted and hand-embroidered Christmas ornaments, gingerbread cookies, and tea blends.

Sister Philothei said the store always tries to bring in a variety of unique items at different price points in addition to the items it makes. 

“Hand-painted ornaments are what we’re known for, and now we do embroidery work, too,” she said. “They’re very popular and it takes time to make them.”

Sister Philothei said many families purchase an ornament each year and get it customized — the Sisters offer free personalization of ornaments. 

“Our ornaments are so popular because they’re all one-of-a-kind,” she said. “People like to look for something different.”

Sister Philothei said the Sisters work on Christmas items year-round to prepare for the annual opening of their store. 

“We work as a team, it’s really nice,” she said. 

The store is open now through December 24, and its hours are as follows: Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Monday, December 23, the store will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Tuesday, December 24, the store will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 



         

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
