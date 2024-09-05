Tackling global and local poverty

September 5, 2024 · 0 Comments
OUR READERS WRITE
Poverty is common among the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), where individuals face poverty challenges. Growing up in the GTA has allowed me to encounter people who have encountered the struggles that result from this problem. Although a local problem, this issue extends to individuals around the world. The non-profit organization, The Borgen Project, has enriched my knowledge regarding poverty and the efforts Canadian citizens can take to alleviate it, through advocacy campaigns. This organization obtains the aim of advocating for the world’s poor and how legislation from Canada, the U.S. and the UK can assist heavily in limiting the repercussions poverty imposes on those globally.
In Canada, our nation obtains legislation called the Official Development Assistance Budget (ODA), which provides funding to developing countries in need. However, The Borgen Project has brought to my attention that advocacy efforts are needed to increase this spending since it has been reported to be decreasing. With that said, in addition to the efforts the GTA community aims to implement to alleviate local poverty our society can also assist in actions to limit the effects people globally face, by contacting government and advocating for the voices that are not heard worldwide.
Isabella Perkovic
Caledon
