Student Athlete of the Week: Olivia D’ambrosio leads Wolfpack to ROPSAA Semifinals prior to donning the Gold, Red, and Blue at Queen’s University

June 19, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

Student Athlete Olivia D’ambrosio is nearing the completion of her high school career.

The star rugby player at Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School led the Wolfpack to the ROPSAA semifinals where the East Caledon squad suffered a “heartbreaking defeat.”

As that chapter of her life closed, a bolder adventure began when D’Ambrosio accepted an offer to study Nursing at Queen’s University where she will also compete for the Golden Gaels’ CIS rugby squad.

D’ambrosio was filled with gratitude to those who steered her athletic transition from a competitive gymnast to an avid rugby player.

“I got into rugby after spending over 10 years as a competitive gymnast – I never expected to fall in love with a team sport. Thanks to all my amazing coaches and teammates, I was inspired to play club rugby. A special thank you to Mr. Paolucci, Mrs. Harrison, the rest of the coaching staff, and especially Priscilla for pushing me to tryout in Grade 10. One of my favourite parts of rugby is seeing the new players fall in love with the sport on the pitch.”

The Grade 12 Honor Roll student’s final year at Hall has been filled with success and her impact on the rugby team and the broader community was described by Wolfpack Coach Victoria Galati: “Olivia displays exceptional leadership on the team. She inspires her teammates through both her actions and her words. She often mentors new players and consistently motivates and encourages them. Olivia is an extremely hardworking student. She actively takes initiative in her classes when completing tasks and pursuing goals. She is responsible and effortlessly balances her academics and athletic commitments. The leadership she displays on the pitch is also evident in her academic endeavors.”

What impresses Coach Galati the most is D’ambrosio’s “resilience and determination. She continually displays unwavering mental toughness when responding to challenging situations or setbacks. Rugby is a very physically and mentally demanding sport. Olivia was always eager and ready to play, even after very taxing moments in games.”

D’ambrosio’s key performance moment this season, according to Coach Galati, occurred after a crushing playoff loss.

“After the semi-finals and a heart-breaking loss, Olivia conducted herself with the upmost honor and integrity. She uplifted many of her teammates and reminded them of their success in the season. She expressed her pride in the new players and that the highlight of the season for her was helping them grow and learn the sport.”

Olivia D’ambrosio took time from her end-of-semester studies and practices with the North Halton Highlanders U18 teams to answer our interview questions:

Caledon Citizen: What qualities did you demonstrate in your sports season to earn Student-Athlete of the week honours?

Olivia D’ambrosio: “This season, I demonstrated leadership by helping new players both on and off the pitch and keeping my team player who communicated well and constantly focused on staying positive during gameplay.”

Caledon Citizen: What were your key statistics and performance moments form the 2024-25 season that you are most proud of?

Olivia D’ambrosio: “I’m proud of scoring two tries and consistently gaining possession of the ball throughout the season. I started and played in every game, contributing both defensively and offensively for my team.”

Caledon Citizen: In addition to your high school sports teams, what other community teams do you play for and at what level?

Olivia D’ambrosio: “I play for North Halton Highlanders U18 teams in both 7’s and 15’s rugby. I was also selected to be part of the Ontario Blues Developmental Program, where I trained with elite coaches and athletes.”

Caledon Citizen: How would you describe yourself as a student at Robert F Hall? To which sports teams and clubs do you belong to?

Olivia D’ambrosio: “I’m a committed student with an overall 90% average. I am part of the Sports SHSM program, a leader of the Girls Empowerment Movement (GEM) and played for the flag football team for the first time in grade 12. I’ve also managed the junior and senior boys football team and been a Pack Leader, a program that helps Grade 8 transitions to Grade 9. I’ve also been active in my school’s leadership program.”

Caledon Citizen: What are your post-secondary plans regarding prospective academic/athletic destinations?

Olivia D’ambrosio: “I’ve accepted an offer to study nursing at Queens University through their direct-entry program. I plan to continue playing rugby at the university level and stay involved in competitive gymnastics coaching alongside my academic journey.”

Caledon Citizen: Who is your role model in terms of the person you most admire the most?

Olivia D’ambrosio: “My mom is my role model – she’s taught me to always stay open-minded, give my best and never give up. Her persistence and strength has shaped the way I approach sports and life in general.”

Caledon Citizen: How do you feel about being nominated as the Caledon Citizen’s Student-Athlete of the Week?

Olivia D’ambrosio: “I feel very grateful to be selected and honored that my coaches nominated me. It means a lot to know they believe in me and I truly respect and look up to them for all their support and guidance.

