Stories Unmasked: Caledon Community Services announces theme of annual gala

September 27, 2024

By Zachary Roman

A major charity event is coming soon. 

On November 29, Caledon Community Services (CCS) will host its annual Home for the Holidays Gala at the Royal Ambassador Event Centre in Caledon East. 

In a September 23 media release from Donna Cragg, CCS’ Director of Marketing and Communications, the non-profit announced the theme for this year’s gala is “Stories Unmasked.”

“This year’s theme promises to unveil powerful, heartwarming stories of hope, compassion, and community spirit,” reads the release.

For the third year in a row, development firm Tribal Partners will be the platinum sponsor for the gala. 

“Their steadfast gala support since 2022 helps ensure that the gala continues to uplift our neighbours in meaningful ways,” said CCS.

The gala will feature live entertainment, silent and live auctions, a beautifully-decorated hall and a menu of delicious food and drinks. 

“Featured this year will be the stories highlighting the profound impact the funds raised each year have in supporting Caledon’s families, youth, children, and seniors.”

Geraldine Aguiar, CEO of CCS, said she’s inviting all Caledon residents to come out and be a part of the magic of this year’s gala.

“(The) Home for the Holidays Gala is a night where the masks come off, revealing the true stories of kindness, resilience, and courage in the community we are all proud to call home,” said Aguiar. “Since 1998, this legendary volunteer-led event has raised nearly $3 million, transforming hardship into hope for countless Caledon families.”

Lance Trumble, Managing Director of, and a founding partner at, Tribal Partners, said the business is proud to support the gala each year. 

“(The) Home for the Holidays Gala is more than just giving back; it’s an opportunity to connect with a network of like-minded leaders, amplify our commitment to social responsibility and align with a cause that reflects our values. We’re proud to partner with Caledon Community Services to fuel positive change and build a brighter future for our community,” said Trumble.

Tickets for this year’s gala are $199 and a table of 10 is $2,500. Tickets include an antipasto bar and three-course dinner, an open bar, access to the live and silent auctions, live entertainment, and a DJ afterparty with dancing. 

To learn more about the gala or buy tickets to it, interested parties can visit the following link: ccshome4theholidays.com.



         

