STOLEN VEHICLES RECOVERED

January 16, 2025

Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have recovered stolen vehicles valued at over $1.4 million.

“Earlier this month, the Caledon OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) entered into a stolen vehicle investigation that led investigators to a commercial property on Healey Road, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “On January 7, 2025, a search warrant was executed at that location where multiple stolen vehicles were located. The value of the recovery is approximately $1,435,000.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

IMPAIRED CHARGES

Members of the Caledon OPP have charged a driver with impaired operation following numerous driving complaints.

“On January 12, 2025, just after 8:30 a.m., officers responded to traffic complaints regarding a vehicle being operated in a concerning manner,” say Police. “Officers located the vehicle in the area of Dougall Avenue and Kennedy Road. During the interaction, the officer formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.”

As a result of the investigation, Alitzel Gutierrezortega, 25, of Brampton, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol;

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Green light – fail to proceed as directed;

Red light – proceed before green.

The accused is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on January 30, 2025, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

The driver’s licence was also suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle impounded for seven.

“On January 13, 2025, shortly before 2:30 p.m., officers investigated a traffic complaint on Highway 10, after a concerned citizen reported the driver was operating a motor vehicle in an unsafe manner on the roadway,” say Police. “During the investigation, grounds were formed to determine the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.”

As a result of the investigation, Seamus McGee, 39, of Brampton, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on January 30, 2025, to answer to the charge.

The charge has not been proven.

The driver’s licence was also suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle impounded for seven days.

“Impaired driving is a dangerous and often deadly choice. Whether due to alcohol or drugs, impaired driving slows reaction times, impairs judgment, and reduces your ability to make quick decisions. The consequences can be devastating – not only for you, but also for your passengers, other drivers, and pedestrians.

“If you know or suspect that a driver is impaired by alcohol or drugs, call 9-1-1. In doing so, you may save a life. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at https://peelcrimestoppers.ca/. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

“If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture.”

For more information about the penalties of driving impaired, visit: https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.

DRIVING WHILE

PROHIBITED CHARGES



The Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver for driving while prohibited in the Town of New Tecumseth.

“On January 13, 2025, just before 1:00 p.m., a Nottawasaga OPP officer was conducting general patrols on County Road 50 in the Township of Adjala-Tosorontio, when the officer observed a male known to police as a prohibited driver under the Criminal Code operating a All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV),” say Police.

“The officer conducted a traffic stop and attempted to place the male under arrest at which time the individual fled on foot into a residence. The accused eventually came back outside and was not cooperative with officers.”

As of a result of the investigation, Salvatore Giuliano, 42, of Palgrave, was charged with:

Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code;

Obstruct Peace Officer;

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice located in Bradford on January 14, 2025, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

Members of the Nottawasaga OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you suspect someone is driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol call 9-1-1. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.

RESPONSIBLE

SNOWMOBILING

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are excited to announce the start of the 2025 snowmobile season in Dufferin County. As the snowmobile trails gradually open, thanks to the hard work of local volunteers and much-needed snow from Mother Nature, the OPP urges snowmobilers to enjoy the season responsibly and respect the environment.

Dufferin OPP would like to remind everyone about the importance of respectful snowmobiling. Please show respect to the landowners who generously allow access to their property for those with an OFSC trail pass. These landowners play a vital role in making snowmobiling possible for everyone.

Our dedicated volunteers work tirelessly to maintain trails to the highest standard, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all. Snowmobiling on closed trails is not only illegal, but also dangerous. Trails can be closed for various reasons, and it’s important to follow the rules for everyone’s safety. Before heading out, make sure to check the OFSC Interactive Trail Guide (ITG) for the latest local trail status to avoid riding on closed trails.

Members of the Dufferin OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you suspect someone is driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol call 9-1-1. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.

