“Stick & Green” Football Club captures BWSC Men’s Open Age Division Championship

October 3, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

“Stick & Green” FC – also known as the “Old Boys” –  captured the Bolton Wanderers Soccer Club’s Men’s Open Division Championship at Edelweiss Park in Bolton on Thursday night.

The Old Boys earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory in the championship final by “sticky-ing together,” according to Stick & Green FC spokesman Terry Indellicato, who has been with the squad since its inception.

The champs’ intrepid march through the 2024 playoffs was delineated by the 15-year veteran player: “After finishing fourth in the league after the regular season, the team mounted an impressive playoff run, achieving four consecutive shutout victories: 6-0 in the opening round, 1-0 in the quarterfinal, 3-0 in the semi-final, and 1-0 in the final.”

Daniel Lazarra scored the decisive goal for Stick & Green while veteran goalkeeper Daniel Brovedan, who is turning 40 this week, recorded the clean sheet in the championship game. 

Indellicato also noted the personal connections that are at the heart of the recreational soccer club:

“The team, captained by Kevin Cordeiro, has been a mainstay in this division for roughly fifteen years with many of the players having grown up together playing with Bolton Wanderers since age five. Now, well into their late 30s, this championship win not only reflects their skill, but also the lifelong friendships built on the field.”

In the spirit of season-end celebration, Indellicato expressed the team’s “gratitude to league organizers, both past and present, and referees for their dedication.” He also offered a friendly warning to the rest of the teams in the Bolton Wanderers Soccer Club regarding the upcoming 2025 season.

“The boys, and their speducci barbecue, will be back next season to defend the title.”

Clearly, this is the best expression of the spirit of recreational sports.  As Indellicato noted in our interview, “The best part is getting together with our good friends once a week and playing soccer – something we all love.”



         

