Stage Academy issues open casting call for local youth

September 12, 2024

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

If you’re a youth and you act, sing, dance, or do all three, a local theatre organization is looking for your talent.

Stage Academy is a community theatre organization that has been operating in Caledon since 2009. It focuses on educational theatre for youth and up until the pandemic, it put on a main stage musical production each year.

It’s now bringing those productions back and has issued an open casting call to youth for a March 2025 production of The Lion King Jr.

Auditions will be held on October 6 at the Albion Bolton Community Centre — the same place rehearsals for the production will be held.

Anyone wanting to audition is asked to email trosa@rogers.com to set up an audition time and receive more information.

Ward 5 Councillor Tony Rosa is involved with Stage Academy and is helping organize the upcoming production.

“The time has come for us to resurrect a main stage musical production… we have reserved the Cyril Clark Library Theatre in Brampton for our performances,” said Rosa. “We’re looking for students who are interested in being part of our main stage showcase… no experience is required, they just have to be passionate about performance.”

Rosa said Stage Academy is looking forward to meeting inspiring performers from across Caledon.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for students to strengthen their theatre arts skills, their ability to get up in front of people with ease, and their presentation skills. There’s so many transferable skills from theatre and we feel strongly this is the kind of programming our community needs,” said Rosa.

