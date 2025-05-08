Shop and support local at Focus on Decorating Benjamin Moore, Orangeville’s premium paint and decor store

May 8, 2025 · 0 Comments

Written by Sam Odrowski

Taking on a home improvement project can be daunting, but the team at Focus on Decorating – Benjamin Moore in Orangeville is here to help.

Located at 88 First Street, Unit 4, the Benjamin Moore retailer is independently owned by Ken Eppenberger, who’s happy to provide customers with state-of-the-art paint and decor.

With more Canadians becoming consumer-conscious amidst tensions around trade policy and tariffs from the United States, Ken said it’s important to note that Focus on Decorating is not a franchise or corporate store.

“We are an independent, Canadian-owned store and we employ over eight people throughout the year that are local to our business,” said Ken. “Regardless of what we sell here, we are Canadian-owned and operated.”

He added, “The profits are staying here in Canada.”

Focus on Decorating has a great deal of choice in what products or brands they carry. While the business is dedicated to the Benjamin Moore brand, they’re not restricted to it and carry products from many different companies.

The business is a proud carrier of Hunter Douglas, Alta, and Maxxmar blinds. Focus on Decorating also carries INSL-X paints, York, Ontario, Provincial, Wallcoverings, Coronado Premium Paints and Cottage Paint Furniture Restoring.

Started in 1997 by Ken’s mother, Focus on Decorating was passed down to him 10 years ago, and he’s been enjoying serving the community ever since.

The personalized service provided to customers by Focus on Decorating staff is part of why the business has been so successful over the years.

They help customers narrow down the scope of their projects and make informed recommendations.

“We take the time to assist people with whatever decisions or colour choices they’re making,” said Ken. “We do have extensive product knowledge, so if people are having problems, we’ve been around long enough to pinpoint them and provide solutions.”

Focus on Decorating offers free in-store consultations to customers to assist with colour and product choices. Small colour swatches and colour testers are also available for customers to use at home.

Ken is community-minded and enjoys giving back through his business, donating products to not-for-profits or community projects.

“We support community events, community groups such as the Rotary Club, and various church groups,” Ken explained. “We provide help or donations to these groups throughout the course of the year.”

Benjamin Moore donated the product to repaint the Orangeville Lions Club’s blue and yellow storage building at Rotary Park.

A nature-themed mural on the Main Street Bridge on the Grand River in Grand Valley was made possible thanks to a donation of specialized paint from Focus on Decorating. The business also committed to future touch-ups as weather and water will wear down the mural over time.

So when you support Focus on Decorating, you’re supporting the community.

The hours of operation at Focus on Decorating are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

To learn more about the business and what it can do for you, call 519-942-8171 or visit focusondecorating.ca.

Readers Comments (0)