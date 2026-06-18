SEXUAL ASSAULT INVESTIGATION AT CANADIAN OPEN

June 18, 2026 · 0 Comments

Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a sexual assault that occurred during the RBC Canadian Open at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley and are requesting assistance to identify a person of interest.

“On June 12, 2026, officers were dispatched to TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, located at 19131 Main Street in the Town of Caledon, for a report of a sexual assault,” say Police. “The victim, an individual working at the event, reported that at approximately 5:12 p.m., while performing crowd control duties near Hole 5, they were approached by an unknown male who appeared to be intoxicated and acting in a disruptive manner.

“During the interaction, it was reported that the suspect made inappropriate physical contact with the victim. No injuries were sustained as a result of the incident.”

The person of interest is described as:

White male;

Approximately 40 to 45 years old;

5’11” to 6’ tall;

Heavy, unathletic build, approximately 230 lbs;

Short brown buzz-cut hair;

Brown scruffy beard;

Wearing a white golf shirt with a grey logo on the front, shorts, sunglasses, and no hat.

The person of interest was last seen leaving the area of Hole 5 with a group of five to six individuals, heading toward the 13th tee box.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are working with event organizers and reviewing available video surveillance from the area.

The OPP is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has video footage, including cellphone recordings, to contact the Caledon OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at https://peelcrimestoppers.ca.

70 CHARGES LAID IN SAFETY CAMPAIGN

All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Safety Week has come to an end, with Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Central Region Snow Vehicle, ATV, Vessel Enforcement/Education (SAVE) Unit and detachment members laying over 70 charges across the region.

Officers from the 13 Detachments in Central Region, along with the Central Region SAVE Unit, conducted coordinated enforcement and education initiatives between June 1 and June 7, 2026, focusing on ATV safety. Officers maintained a strong presence on trail systems, targeting high-risk behaviours and promoting safe operation. Enforcement efforts included compliance checks, such as proper helmet use, alcohol screenings, community engagement, and participation in organized recreational activities.

Throughout the initiative, officers addressed a range of violations under the Highway Traffic Act and Off-Road Vehicles Act. Infractions included dangerous driving, lack of insurance, missing ORV documents, helmet violations, equipment deficiencies, and unsafe operation.

In total, 72 ATV charges were laid and 70 warnings were issued.

Public Safety Reminder: The OPP reminds all ATV riders to operate responsibly, obey all applicable laws and ensure vehicles are properly equipped, insured, and maintained. Riders should always wear a properly fitted helmet. The Central Region SAVE Unit will be on the trails throughout the season, along with Central Region Detachment members, to promote safety and enforcement, helping keep Ontario’s trail systems safe and enjoyable for everyone.

POLICE INVESTIGATE SEXUAL ASSAULT REPORTS AT CONSERVATION AREA

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating two separate reports of sexual assault that occurred at Island Lake Conservation Area in the Town of Orangeville.

“On Saturday, June 13, 2026, at approximately 1:00 p.m., a 29-year-old woman was approached by an older male who engaged in unwanted physical contact,” say Police. “On Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at approximately 11:00 a.m., a 28-year-old woman reported being approached by an older male matching the description provided from the earlier incident. Unwanted physical contact was also reported.”

The male is described as:

50/60-years-old;

South Asian;

Bald.

Both incidents remain under active investigation.

The OPP is asking anyone who may have witnessed suspicious behaviour in the area, or who has information related to these incidents, to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122, referencing # E260835705.

At this time, officers are increasing patrols in and around the conservation area to enhance public safety and provide reassurance to the community.

The OPP is reminding all visitors, particularly women who may be walking alone, to take precautions when using trails and public outdoor spaces.

Safety Tips:

Be aware of your surroundings at all times and trust your instincts;

Avoid isolated or less-traveled areas;

Walk with a friend or in groups whenever possible;

Let someone know your route and expected return time;

Keep your cell phone charged and accessible;

Consider carrying a personal safety alarm;

If you feel unsafe, leave the area immediately and seek help.

Anyone who observes suspicious activity or feels threatened is encouraged to contact 911 immediately.

Anyone with information related to these incidents is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

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