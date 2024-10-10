Current & Past Articles » General News

Seniors Centre excited for Down East Dinner

October 10, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Caledon residents are invited to support their local Seniors Centre and have fun doing it this fall. 

The Caledon Seniors Centre (CSC) has two major fundraising events coming soon, its Down East Dinner and annual Craft and Bake Sale.

The Down East Dinner is being held on October 18 at the centre (7 Rotarian Way) and will feature live music from Phill Hood and the Exclamation.

The menu for the dinner is a starter of seafood or potato chowder with bread; a main course of pub-style battered haddock with crispy coleslaw, steamed vegetables and fries; and a dessert of east coast blueberry pie with whipped cream.

For vegetarians, the main course will be vegan lobster (heart of palm) on a root vegetable patty.

There will be a cash bar, coffee and tea, and an assortment of sodas to drink.

To purchase tickets for the event, those interested can call 905-951-6114 or visit the Seniors’ Centre.

CSC fundraising coordinator Stacie Roberts said Phill Hood and the Exclamation are back by popular demand and put on an amazing show. 

“They’re a great band and a lot of fun,” said Roberts.

Roberts said the CSC has many members with eastern Canadian heritage. 

“They’ve been providing some of the decorations and the menu was created by one of our volunteers, she brought her favourite cookbook back from her recent trip to visit family,” she said.



         

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
