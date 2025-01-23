Robert F. Hall wins inaugural Ball for Milo Memorial Basketball Tournament

January 23, 2025

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A recent basketball tournament had a storybook ending.

On January 10 and 11, the inaugural Ball for Milo Memorial Basketball Tournament was held at Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School in Caledon East.

The tournament was held by Robert F. Hall and the Milo Foundation, and it honoured the memory of former Robert F. Hall student and basketball star Milo Yekmalian.

Yekmalian is remembered not only for his basketball abilities but the tremendous impact he made on the community through his charitable initiatives like Hoops for Hunger.

Eight teams came out to compete in the tournament.

A $500 scholarship was up for grabs at the tournament, to be won by the player whose work ethic on and off the court most resembles Yekmalian’s. The scholarship was won by Guelph student Trey Holmes.

Yekmalian’s father, Alen, said it could not have been more fitting that Robert F. Hall won the tournament.

Mike Mackenzie, coach of Robert F. Hall’s basketball team, said he’s really proud of his team this year.

Hall won the final game 65-61 against a school from Guelph. Hall was down 15 points at halftime, but came back in the second half to take the victory.

“Looking back at the game, the way we came back, you almost feel like Milo was looking over us, taking care of the team, like he was part of the game,” said Mackenzie.

Robert F. Hall and the Milo Foundation plan to make the tournament an annual event, and hope to grow it each year.

