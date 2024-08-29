ROBBERY INVESTIGATION

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a robbery at a pharmacy on Airport Road, in Caledon East.

“On August 26, 2024, just after 6:00 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery at a pharmacy on Airport Road, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Two suspects were described as entering the business establishment armed with a sledgehammer, and demanding cash and narcotics. They fled the scene southbound on Airport Road with a third suspect waiting by the entrance in a white Honda Civic. No injuries were sustained as a result of this incident.”

The investigation is ongoing by the Caledon Major Crime Unit. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122. Videos that can assist this investigation, including but not limited to dash cam, cell phone, and social media are being sought. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

FATAL COLLISION

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian on Mayfield Road, in the Town of Caledon.

“On August 27, 2024, just before 1:00 a.m., Caledon OPP responded to a collision where of a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Mayfield Road, near McLauglin Road,” say Police. “The pedestrian, an adult male, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Mayfield Road between McLaughlin Road and Chinguacousy Road was closed for several hours while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists assisted with the investigation.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

If you are affected by this incident or witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

ARREST IN “SUSPICIOUS PERSON” INVESTIGATION

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged an individual reported as a suspicious person on Doctor Reynar Road in the Town of Caledon.

“On August 19, 2024, just after 9:00 p.m., Caledon OPP was dispatched to a report of a suspicious person on Doctor Reynar Road,” say Police. “The report added that the person was entering vehicles. Officers attended and began their investigation. During a search of the area, the person was located and arrested.”

As a result, Ashton Oxley, 20, of Tottenham, was charged with:

Mischief;

Use plate not authorized for vehicle;

Operate motor vehicle without insurance;

Novice driver – B.A.C. above zero.

The accused is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on September 19, 2024, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

“Thank you to the concerned citizen for reporting the suspicious activity to police. Caledon OPP reminds everyone that leaving your vehicle unlocked and/or with valuables in plain view offers criminals an easy opportunity to victimize vehicle owners.”

If you observed illegal activity in your neighbourhood, call 911 to report it. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

IMPAIRED CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged the driver of a suspicious vehicle with impaired operation for having over three times the legal limit.

“On August 24, 2024, shortly after 2:00 p.m., Caledon OPP responded to a suspicious vehicle call on Horseshoe Hill Road, near Beech Grove Side Road, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “During the investigation, officers formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.”

As a result of the investigation, Dylan Hern, 30, of Waterloo, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Operation while impaired – alcohol;

Having care or control of motor vehicle with open container of liquor.

The accused is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on September 12, 2024, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

The driver’s licence was also suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle impounded for seven.

If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

For more information about the penalties of driving impaired, visit: https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.

SAFETY FIRST THIS LONG WEEKEND: OPP

The long weekend is almost here and officers across Central Region of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are preparing to ensure a safe and enjoyable time for both locals and visitors.

“With more people expected on our roads, trails, and waterways, the OPP is reminding the public to make safety the top priority,” say Police.

You can help ensure this weekend is enjoyable for everyone by following these essential safety tips:

Never Drive Impaired or Distracted: No amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it;

Buckle Up: Whether it’s a seatbelt, helmet, or lifejacket, buckling up only takes a few seconds and can save lives on roads, tails, and waterways.;

Abide By The Speed Limit: Speeding is an aggressive driving behaviour and continues to be a major contributing factor in motor vehicle collisions;

Move Over And Proceed With Caution When Passing Emergency Vehicles: If you see an emergency vehicle on the roadside with lights activated, slow down and move over when safe to do so. This helps protect first responders and those they are assisting.

“The public plays a central role in reducing the number of lives lost on roads, waterways and trails by being safe, responsible drivers (and passengers) with a shared goal of making it to and from every destination safely.”

