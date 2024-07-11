Current & Past Articles » General News

Residents enjoy Ribfest at new location

July 11, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Caledon residents enjoyed award-winning ribs last weekend. 

From July 5 to 7, Caledon Ribfest was held in the parking lot outside the Caledon East Community Complex. 

The event’s main draw was its three award-winning rib vendors: Dinosaur Smokehouse, Ribs Royale, and The Hogfather.

The event ran from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 5 and 6, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 7. 

In addition to the ribs, attendees enjoyed live music, beer gardens, and other food and drink vendors. There were activities for kids, and donations were collected at the event for Bethell Hospice and Meaghan’s Music Room. 

Caledon Ribfest was a partnership between The Caputo Group and the Town of Caledon.

Regional Councillor Mario Russo said the vendors and ribbers were phenomenal and that the entertainment was “out of this world” in a social media post.



         

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
