Residents encouraged to test their smoke alarms this Saturday

September 27, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Zachary Roman

Caledon residents are encouraged to keep fire safety top of mind this weekend.

This Saturday, September 28, is “Test Your Smoke Alarm Day” and Caledon Fire and Emergency Services is calling on residents to test their alarms.

Test Your Smoke Alarm Day is an initiative that was launched to inspire Ontarians to learn more about smoke alarms, fire safety, and home fire escape planning. All three are important and can be the difference between life and death in a fire situation.

In 2023, there were 111 fatal fires in Ontario that resulted in the death of 123 people. In over 50 per cent of these fires, the homes affected did not have working smoke alarms on every storey. 

Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal leads Test Your Smoke Alarm Day and the corresponding

“Saved by the Beep” education and awareness campaign. It does so in partnership with communities, agencies and sponsors across the province.

As part of the campaign, volunteer fire educators from Caledon Fire and Emergency Services will be visiting residences across town on the 28th. 

Residents can have their smoke alarms tested by a local firefighter, receive a Saved by the Beep lawn sign, and a coupon to a local business for their participation.

Caledon’s fire chief, Dave Pelayo, notes that a few simple chores today can save your life tomorrow.

“A working smoke alarm is integral to give you and your family the time you need to escape a fire,” said Pelayo. “Testing your smoke alarms at least once a month, replacing the batteries once a year, and replacing smoke alarms older than 10 years are all important maintenance activities to keep smoke alarms functioning properly.”

Those interested in learning more about this fire safety campaign can visit the following link: savedbythebeep.ca.



         

