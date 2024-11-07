Remembrance ceremony held at Mono Mills Cenotaph

November 7, 2024

More Remembrance Day ceremonies planned in Caledon this November

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Last weekend, a Remembrance ceremony was held at the cenotaph in Mono Mills.

Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones, Ward 2 Councillor Dave Sheen, and Ward 3 Councillor Doug Maskell were all in attendance. The ceremony featured bagpipers and a colour guard.

There will be more Remembrance ceremonies held in Caledon this fall.

The Alton Legion is hosting its annual Remembrance service at 10 a.m. on November 10 at the Altion Legion Hall (1267 Queen Street). There will be a potluck lunch following the service.

The Town of Caledon will host a Remembrance Day service beginning at 10:50 a.m. on November 11 at Town Hall (6311 Old Church Road).

