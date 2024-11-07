Current & Past Articles » General News

Remembrance ceremony held at Mono Mills Cenotaph

November 7, 2024   ·   0 Comments

More Remembrance Day ceremonies planned in Caledon this November

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Last weekend, a Remembrance ceremony was held at the cenotaph in Mono Mills.

Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones, Ward 2 Councillor Dave Sheen, and Ward 3 Councillor Doug Maskell were all in attendance. The ceremony featured bagpipers and a colour guard. 

There will be more Remembrance ceremonies held in Caledon this fall. 

The Alton Legion is hosting its annual Remembrance service at 10 a.m. on November 10 at the Altion Legion Hall (1267 Queen Street). There will be a potluck lunch following the service.

The Town of Caledon will host a Remembrance Day service beginning at 10:50 a.m. on November 11 at Town Hall (6311 Old Church Road).



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Caledon Public Library hosting two powerful author talks this fall

Order of Canada member Ted Barris and “Canada’s Indiana Jones” Adam Shoalts coming to Caledon By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Two exciting author ...

Butterfly Bereavement Project on display at Headwaters Hospital

By PAULA BROWN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Residents are putting the grief they’ve felt from the loss of a loved one on display through a ...

Councillor tables motion against building Highway 413 as outlined in Province’s Bill 212

Motion will be coming to November 12 Meeting By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon’s Ward 3 Councillor is expected to soon table a ...

Caledon recognizes National Day of Truth and Reconciliation

Every Child Matters and Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation flags raised at Town Hall By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Municipal staff, politicians, ...

Caledon residents come together to advocate for road safety after death of young Bolton woman

Adrianna Milena McCauley was killed in four-vehicle collision September 10 By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A tragic collision has galvanized the Caledon community ...

Community celebrates two years of Caledon school garden project

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The spirit of community and collaboration has led to the continued success of a garden project in Caledon.  ...

Caledon Concert Band hosting special 50th anniversary concert

By Zachary Roman A local concert band is celebrating its rich history with a special performance.  On October 26, the Caledon Concert Band will host ...

Hockey legend Angela James attends book signing in Caledon East

By Zachary Roman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon residents had the chance to meet hockey royalty last week.  On September 18, four-time world champion hockey ...

Town of Caledon kicks off Culture Days with flag raising at Town Hall

By Zachary Roman It’s time to celebrate arts and culture in Caledon.  On September 20, Caledon Mayor Annette Groves proclaimed September 20 to October 13 ...

The Railway Flower: Local author releases fourth book

The fourth installment in Lisa Oatway’s Blue Crescent Moon series is out now By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Teaching children about Canada’s history ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support