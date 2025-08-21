Region’s Free confidential paper shredding returns this fall

Peel is offering residents free confidential paper shredding at select Community Recycling Centres (CRCs) on the following dates:

September 6: Bolton CRC;

September 20: Fewster CRC;

October 4: Heart Lake CRC

Paper shredding on these dates will be available during regular business hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Residents can bring unbound paper documents such as taxes, bills, income statements and personal information.

To keep traffic flow moving quickly and efficiently, visitors will not be able to stay and watch their documents be shredded. Along with your papers, we encourage residents to bring non-perishable food items to donate to a local food bank.

Regular fees apply to all other items brought to the CRC for disposal.

