Current & Past Articles » General News

Region’s Free confidential paper shredding returns this fall

August 21, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Peel is offering residents free confidential paper shredding at select Community Recycling Centres (CRCs) on the following dates:

September 6: Bolton CRC;

September 20: Fewster CRC;

October 4: Heart Lake CRC

Paper shredding on these dates will be available during regular business hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Residents can bring unbound paper documents such as taxes, bills, income statements and personal information.

To keep traffic flow moving quickly and efficiently, visitors will not be able to stay and watch their documents be shredded. Along with your papers, we encourage residents to bring non-perishable food items to donate to a local food bank.

Regular fees apply to all other items brought to the CRC for disposal.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Second Annual “Heart of Caledon” soccer tournament attracts 76 teams in 10 divisions

By Jim Stewart Seventy-six teams in ten divisions competed in the second annual Heart of Caledon soccer tournament at the Caledon East Soccer Complex and ...

Movies in the Park brings friends, family, and fun to Inglewood

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter “This is kind of what you dreamed about when you moved to a place like Inglewood,” says Breanne ...

Bolton Starbucks awards grant to CCS to fight food insecurity

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Representatives of Caledon Community Services (CCS) were at the Bolton Highway 50 Starbucks last week where they were ...

Full Circle: Local Caledon family returns to hospital to thank those who cared for them

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Michael Brunetto and his family are no strangers to combating adversity. The 19-year-old with differing abilities once spent ...

Bolton member Rose Greco named Kin of the Year

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Rose Greco, coming up on her third year with Bolton Kin, has been named the 2025 Kin of ...

Peel and Caledon Councils approve signalized intersection

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter “It’s going to be expensive and costly, but it won’t cost more than another life,” said 17-year-old delegate ...

IDEA Caledon’s painted picnic tables now brighten Caledon East

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Following the artist-led community art project, “Paint-a-Picnic Table,” from IDEA Caledon’s Family Pride Picnic, the benches have now ...

More than 150 residents pack Council Chambers to protect “Swan Lake”

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Local residents used the public question period at Council’s July meeting to voice their concerns regarding 0 Shaw’s ...

Break-in at Klaudya’s Kloset sparks wave of community support

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shortly after 6 a.m. on July 3, Claudia Rocca awoke to the call that her store had been ...

Brampton requests help in fight against illegal land use

Mayor Groves says Caledon happy to be working with neighbour municipalities on issue By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter It’s not just Caledon that’s ...