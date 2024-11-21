Current & Past Articles » Letters

Reader agrees with open letter to MPP

November 21, 2024   ·   0 Comments

OUR READERS WRITE

I read Nicola Ross’s open letter to Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones (November 14) with great interest and am in complete agreement with the positions that Ms. Ross takes about the lack of engagement of our MPP with residents on the many crises besetting this constituency.

From housing affordability to over-the-top truck traffic to proposals for massive urban expansions that affect our prime farmland and natural areas to the downloading of some public infrastructure from Peel Region to Caledon, our town needs a strong voice at Queen’s Park on provincial matters because make no mistake —  there is a provincial role in all of these issues. Yet much of the time, Sylvia Jones is “absent without leave.”   

Certainly, MPP Jones has huge responsibilities at Queen’s Park as Minister of Health and Deputy Premier.  But she also has huge responsibilities to represent her constituents on provincial matters.  We must not be shortchanged by our MPP.

In the past, I worked for four years in the offices of two Cabinet ministers at a provincial legislature in Canada as a senior policy adviser.  I saw how hard these politicians worked – both in their Cabinet roles and as members for their constituencies. Yet I never saw them shortchange their constituents’ needs and priorities in favour of their Cabinet responsibilities, as I believe MPP Jones is doing.

Ms.Ross is right – we need our MPP to hold town hall meetings to discuss with Dufferin-Caledon residents the many crises here and work with us on solutions to protect our beautiful yet fragile rural/urban constituency from the many assaults that it is experiencing.

Linda Pim

Inglewood



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Bethell Hospice to host annual Light & Love tree lighting ceremony

Event also serves as a fundraiser for the Bethell Hospice Foundation By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter An upcoming tree lighting ceremony will raise ...

CAFFI Housing hosts fundraising raffle at Coffee Time in Bolton

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A local non-profit recently raised money for its unique housing project.  From November 12 to 17, CAFFI Housing ...

Brampton teens charged following weapon “incident” at Robert F. Hall

By Brock Weir Two 16-year-olds from Brampton are facing multiple charges following a “weapon-related incident” at Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School on Tuesday. “On ...

Caledon recognizes National Day of Truth and Reconciliation

Every Child Matters and Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation flags raised at Town Hall By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Municipal staff, politicians, ...

Caledon residents come together to advocate for road safety after death of young Bolton woman

Adrianna Milena McCauley was killed in four-vehicle collision September 10 By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A tragic collision has galvanized the Caledon community ...

Community celebrates two years of Caledon school garden project

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The spirit of community and collaboration has led to the continued success of a garden project in Caledon.  ...

Caledon Concert Band hosting special 50th anniversary concert

By Zachary Roman A local concert band is celebrating its rich history with a special performance.  On October 26, the Caledon Concert Band will host ...

Hockey legend Angela James attends book signing in Caledon East

By Zachary Roman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon residents had the chance to meet hockey royalty last week.  On September 18, four-time world champion hockey ...

Town of Caledon kicks off Culture Days with flag raising at Town Hall

By Zachary Roman It’s time to celebrate arts and culture in Caledon.  On September 20, Caledon Mayor Annette Groves proclaimed September 20 to October 13 ...

The Railway Flower: Local author releases fourth book

The fourth installment in Lisa Oatway’s Blue Crescent Moon series is out now By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Teaching children about Canada’s history ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support