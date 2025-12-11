Current & Past Articles » General News

Raeburn’s Corner alight once again as Caledon Village hosts annual Christmas Tree Lighting 

December 11, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Nestled in between Highway 10 and Charleston Sideroad last Saturday was a night full of whimsy and wonder as Caledon Village held their annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at Raeburn’s Corner, complete with entertainment, drinks, raffles, and more fun festivities.

The night, presented by the Caledon Village Association (CVA), also featured community groups such as Caledon Fire and Emergency Services, Caledon OPP, the Caledon Lions Club, and a very special guest.

Santa Claus made his way to Caledon Village and stayed for the tree lighting, asking all those who attended what they would like for Christmas.

He wasn’t the only one bringing gifts that night.

The Optimist Club provided hot dogs, chili was brought by CVA, and Spirit Tree Cidery provided cider for all those in attendance.

The tree lighting was kicked off by Caledon’s Town Crier, who shared that Christmas has been celebrated in Caledon Village for over 200 years.

“Tonight, as always, the Caledon Village Association welcomes everyone from everywhere, no matter how you celebrate the season,” he rang out.

“Each Christmas, light represents a small act of kindness, a gift to someone in need, a triumph over the darkness of want that surrounds us every day, if we open our eyes to see beyond our own abundance. These lights also represent the many volunteers from the Caledon Village Association, Caledon Optimists, Lions Club, Knox United Church, Caledon Central School, James Dick, and the supportive staff from the Town of Caledon, Caledon Fire and Emergency Services, and Caledon OPP who work so hard to put this event together every year.”

After the tree was illuminated, all those invited inside for a night of entertainment and carol singing could be seen gathered together, people of all ages.

Santa remained at his post, on a bench at Raeburn’s adorned in many blankets.

He shared that he met “lots” of kids that day, many of whom were in their first year of life.

But the night wasn’t over for him, as he shared he had many more stops to make.

“I go all over!” he remarked, certainly similar to a night soon to come.

Gifts brought to the event weren’t only for the young children there; CVA was also running a toy and food drive.

Across the table were many pre-packaged goods provided by the community, and toys for those in need, featuring Harry Potter games and squishmallows.

Kids in attendance certainly didn’t leave empty-handed, as children’s raffles and loot bags were conducted, closing out the night of holiday high spirits.



         

