PUT SAFETY FIRST THIS BACK-TO-SCHOOL SEASON

September 3, 2026 · 0 Comments

As students across Ontario return to the classroom, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding motorists to slow down, stay alert and exercise extra caution as school zones become busier and traffic increases during morning drop-off and afternoon pick-up times. While some school districts have already resumed classes, many others will welcome students back on September 8, resulting in increased traffic volumes near schools, school bus stops, and pedestrian crossings.

One of the most important responsibilities drivers share is ensuring the safety of children boarding and exiting school buses. When approaching a school bus displaying flashing amber lights, motorists should be prepared to stop. Amber lights indicate the bus is preparing to load or unload passengers and will soon activate its red overhead warning lights.

Once a school bus has stopped and its red overhead warning lights are flashing, drivers must stop, as required by law, and remain stopped until the red lights are no longer flashing and the stop arm has been withdrawn. On roads without a physical median, traffic travelling in both directions must stop. On roads separated by a physical median, only vehicles travelling behind the bus are required to stop.

Pedestrians also play an important role in road safety. Students and parents are encouraged to use designated crosswalks and intersections whenever possible. Before crossing the road, look left, right, and left again, make eye contact with drivers, and ensure vehicles have stopped before stepping into the roadway. Where crossing guards are present, always follow their instructions.

Whether travelling by vehicle, bicycle, school bus, or on foot, everyone has a responsibility to help keep children safe.

Back-to-School Safety Tips:

Slow down and obey posted speed limits, especially in school and community safety zones;

Eliminate distractions and focus on the road at all times;

Watch for children who may unexpectedly enter the roadway;

Be prepared for increased traffic during school arrival and dismissal times;

Never pass a stopped school bus displaying red overhead warning lights;

Use designated crosswalks and intersections when crossing the road;

Follow the directions of crossing guards and school safety personnel.

STOLEN CASH, TOOLS, DRUGS RECOVERED

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have recovered thousands of dollars worth of stolen property, including copper wire and power tools, as well as cash, methamphetamine, and a Dodge Ram truck, in connection with an ongoing investigation.

“On August 23, 2026, at approximately 3:15 a.m., members of the Dufferin OPP B Platoon received a suspicious vehicle complaint and subsequently conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle behind a large retail outlet in Orangeville,” say Police. “During the interaction, officers observed a controlled substance in plain view, and the two occupants were arrested.

“The investigation continued, and officers located a large quantity of suspected stolen tools and copper wire throughout the vehicle. The vehicle was subsequently sealed and towed.”

On August 28, 2026, members of the Dufferin OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) executed a search warrant on the vehicle.

As a result of the search, officers located additional evidence linking the stolen property to a break and enter that occurred in York Region between August 22 and 23, shortly before Dufferin OPP officers located the vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, Chance Peyton, 29, of Orangeville, has been charged with:

Possession of Break-In Instruments;

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine;

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – in Canada;

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – in Canada

The charges have not been proven.

Colton Arch-Michaud, 29, of Orangeville, has been charged with:

Possession of Break-In Instruments;

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine;

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – in Canada;

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – in Canada

The charges have not been proven.

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