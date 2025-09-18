POLICE REPORT “SPIKE” IN COPPER THEFTS

The Dufferin OPP is currently investigating an increase in copper thefts across the region.

“These thefts involve telephone wires, utility lines, and cable boxes, and are primarily occurring in rural or poorly lit areas, including parks and other secluded locations, often during the overnight hours,” say Police. “In many cases, the wires are cut from utility poles, dragged to the roadside, and then retrieved at a later date.”

Dufferin OPP has also received reports of individuals carrying out these thefts in broad daylight while wearing reflective gear to pose as legitimate road or utility workers.

“This deceptive tactic is used to avoid drawing suspicion from the public. The OPP is reminding residents that tampering with live utility infrastructure is not only a crime but also a serious public safety hazard. If you witness suspicious activity such as individuals cutting wires, handling utility equipment, or vehicles parked on road shoulders please contact police immediately by calling 911.

“Members of the Dufferin OPP remain committed to public safety and to working in partnership with the community to prevent and investigate crime. Your vigilance plays a critical role in helping to keep our communities safe.”

If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.

OPP ENCOURAGES VICTIMS TO COME FORWARD IN SEXUAL ASSAULT INVESTIGATION

The Nottawasaga OPP’s Major Crime Unit has charged one individual in relation to two sexual assault investigations.

“On Monday, September 1, 2025, police began an investigation into a report of a sexual assault that occurred in the community of Beeton, located the Town of New Tecumseth,” say Police. “Shortly after, on Friday, September 5, 2025, a second investigation was initiated in relation to a reported historical sexual assault dating back to 2020, also occurring in the community of Beeton.”

As a result of these investigations, Gordon Mattison, 50, of Beeton, has been charged with the following offences:

Sexual Assault – Two counts;

Sexual Interference – Two counts;

Luring a Person Under 14 Years of Age by Means of Telecommunication – Two counts;

The accused was arrested and subsequently released. He is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in early October.

The charges have not been proven.

“Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are committed to ensuring all individuals affected receive the support and justice they deserve. At the time of both incidents, the accused and the victims were members of the same residential community in Beeton.”

The OPP encourages anyone who may have been a victim, or who has information related to these incidents, to come forward by contacting the Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

MEET DUFFERIN’S CANINE UNIT AT WEEKEND OPEN HOUSE

Join the Dufferin OPP for its Open House this Saturday, September 20 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at their Primrose Detachment, located at 506312 Highway 89 in the Town of Mono.

“This is your chance to get an up-close look at the important work your local OPP does every day to help keep Dufferin County safe,” say Police.

Event highlights include:

Canine Unit;

Emergency Response Team;

Motorcycle Demonstration;

Marine and ATV Displays;

Mobile Crisis and Community Response Teams;

Police Vehicles and Bike Unit;

Photo opportunities on OPP ATVs;

Career and Auxiliary Volunteer Information.

A BBQ will be available on-site, generously provided by the Orangeville Flyers U9 Team, with all proceeds going directly to support the team.

Bring the family, meet the officers, learn more about OPP services, and enjoy a fun and informative afternoon.

