Peel students take over Living Arts Centre for Youth in Action Day

Students gained experiential learning for certification in trades

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Peel students pursuing a career in the trades had a unique learning opportunity on Wednesday.

From 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on December 4, 1,200 secondary school students from the Peel District School Board (PDSB) were at the Living Arts Centre in Mississauga for Youth in Action Day.

There, the students, who are in Specialist High Skills Major (SHSM) or Explore High Skills (EHS) programs, engaged in experiential learning in a variety of areas. Students completed components needed to earn a Red Seal on their graduation diploma, participated in workshops, networked with fellow students, and met with community partners.

Each student fulfilled one certification required for their program, and one “Reach Ahead” opportunity to help them plan for their future.

A media release from PDSB Manager of Communications Malon Edwards explained Youth in Action Day is an initiative to get students out of the classroom and into Ontario’s professional industries through experiential learning and an exploration of future careers.

Thirty post-secondary vendors were in attendance at the event, and there were several guest speakers from the Canadian Football League (CFL): Toronto Argonauts Dejon Brisset and Robbie Smith; Montreal Alouette Kaion Julien-Grant; and BC Lion David Mackie.

Edwards explained SHSM is a Ministry of Education-approved program that allows Grade 11 and 12 students to gain their Ontario Secondary School Diploma while focusing on a specific industry.

The EHS program allows Grade 9 and 10 students to learn more about their chosen sector.

The PDSB offers SHSM programs in 13 career and industry sectors, and EHS programs in 11 of them.

