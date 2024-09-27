Peel launches ambitious construction program

September 27, 2024

Peel Region has taken a large step toward building the necessary enabling infrastructure to support provincial housing targets outlined in Bill 23.

To accelerate project timelines and ensure the availability of expert resources, approximately 35 current water and wastewater capital projects in the city of Brampton are being implemented together as one large-scale construction program.

To ensure the successful outcome of the construction program, Peel has procured the single largest, long-term design assignment for enabling infrastructure in its history. Peel is partnering with AECOM, as consultant and program manager, to implement this work and the planning stages are underway.

The construction program covers an approximate geographical area from Steeles Avenue in the south, Williams Parkway in the north, Mississauga Road in the west, and Torbram Road to the east. While some individual projects in the program have already begun, others will begin construction in 2025. New projects will be added as Peel continues to plan for the assets needed to support more housing.

Using a Program approach to oversee large-scale capital projects is one of many of the methods being used by Peel to support growth and is planned for future use in the City of Mississauga and the Town of Caledon. Peel is also exploring alternative project delivery methodologies to advance capital delivery and anticipates more large-scale projects in 2025.

Peel Region staff continue to work closely with the local municipalities on effectively planning for growth and are updating the Water and Wastewater Master Servicing Plan to align with the 2051 Official Plan and Bill 23 housing targets.

