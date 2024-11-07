Current & Past Articles » General News

Palgrave Rotary marks 25th anniversary of gazebo with refresh

November 7, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Volunteers repaint gazebo on Caledon Trailway near Highway 50

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A Palgrave landmark has had a makeover.

Palgrave Rotary recently decided to mark the 25th anniversary of its gazebo on the Caledon Trailway near Highway 50 by repainting it. 

The Stationland Park Gazebo was built in June of 1999 and its design was taken from a railway station built in 1878 on the very same site. 

Back in 1999, the Palgrave Rotary Club planned and initiated the project alongside residents John Milligan and Nancy Stewart. Over seven weekends — and some evenings too — the gazebo was built by a dedicated team of 11 volunteers.

In May this year, Palgrave Rotary decided to finance the redecorating and painting of the gazebo, and the Town of Caledon agreed to finance rebuilding its floor. 

Palgrave resident Melissa Gargaro, her father John, brother Jonathan, and mother Yvette, spent three days renovating the gazebo alongside Palgrave Rotary member Carl Nissen. 

Palgrave Rotary member Bernie Rochon said he wanted to share a sincere thanks to all who helped renovate the gazebo. 

“Just a few volunteers can achieve so much over so many years. Palgrave is blessed with so much community support,” said Rochon.



         

