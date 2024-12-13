Palgrave community gathers for tree lighting ceremony

December 13, 2024 · 0 Comments
By ZACHARY ROMAN
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Palgrave residents celebrated together at their annual tree-lighting ceremony last Saturday.
Shortly after 5:30 p.m. on December 7, Palgrave residents gathered at Stationlands Park for the ceremony.
The Palgrave Children’s Choir warmed hearts singing Christmas carols before the tree was officially lit for the season.
There were tons of activities for kids like a bouncy castle, crafts, and pictures with Santa.
The Rotary Club of Palgrave was on hand at the event serving up hot chocolate, hot apple cider, popcorn and hot dogs.
Over 100 people attended the event and enjoyed spending time with friends, family and neighbours.
