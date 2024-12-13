Current & Past Articles » General News

Palgrave community gathers for tree lighting ceremony

December 13, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Palgrave residents celebrated together at their annual tree-lighting ceremony last Saturday. 

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. on December 7, Palgrave residents gathered at Stationlands Park for the ceremony.

The Palgrave Children’s Choir warmed hearts singing Christmas carols before the tree was officially lit for the season.

There were tons of activities for kids like a bouncy castle, crafts, and pictures with Santa. 

The Rotary Club of Palgrave was on hand at the event serving up hot chocolate, hot apple cider, popcorn and hot dogs. 

Over 100 people attended the event and enjoyed spending time with friends, family and neighbours.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Caledon Community Services hosts Family Day of Giving

Caledon families came to The Exchange to volunteer their time on December 7 By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon’s food bank was busy ...

Caledon Meals on Wheels receives Trillium grant

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A local non-profit recently received a generous grant. On December 6, Caledon Meals on Wheels (CMOW) received a ...

Residents’ group taking Caledon to court over 12 zoning bylaws

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A residents’ group is taking legal action against the Town of Caledon.  On December 9, Democracy Caledon announced ...

Caledon recognizes National Day of Truth and Reconciliation

Every Child Matters and Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation flags raised at Town Hall By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Municipal staff, politicians, ...

Caledon residents come together to advocate for road safety after death of young Bolton woman

Adrianna Milena McCauley was killed in four-vehicle collision September 10 By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A tragic collision has galvanized the Caledon community ...

Community celebrates two years of Caledon school garden project

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The spirit of community and collaboration has led to the continued success of a garden project in Caledon.  ...

Caledon Concert Band hosting special 50th anniversary concert

By Zachary Roman A local concert band is celebrating its rich history with a special performance.  On October 26, the Caledon Concert Band will host ...

Hockey legend Angela James attends book signing in Caledon East

By Zachary Roman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon residents had the chance to meet hockey royalty last week.  On September 18, four-time world champion hockey ...

Town of Caledon kicks off Culture Days with flag raising at Town Hall

By Zachary Roman It’s time to celebrate arts and culture in Caledon.  On September 20, Caledon Mayor Annette Groves proclaimed September 20 to October 13 ...

The Railway Flower: Local author releases fourth book

The fourth installment in Lisa Oatway’s Blue Crescent Moon series is out now By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Teaching children about Canada’s history ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support