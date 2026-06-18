Orillia blasts Bolton 14-5 in North Dufferin Baseball League action at Taylor Fields

June 18, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Bolton Brewers continued their up and down ways on Monday night—dropping a 14-5 decision to the Orillia Majors at Taylor Fields.

The Majors jumped out to a 6-0 third inning lead, but the Brewers responded to the visitors’ early uprising.

The home side put up one run in the third, one more in the fourth, and three more in the fifth to narrow its deficit to 6-5.

However, Orillia stifled the Brewers’ rally by plating five more runs at top of the fifth and two more at the top of the sixth to secure the victory.

Ben Barzo led the Majors’ 14-hit attack with three RBI, three hits, and three runs scored.

Dylan Embury and Jeff Shilling chipped in two RBI each for Orillia while Rob Francisco collected three knocks and scored three runs.

Shilling and Francisco each hit a home run as part of the visitors’ fourteen-run onslaught which ended the Brewer’s four-game undefeated streak.

The Brewers showed some power of their own on Monday night.

Jack Larmer and Brett Chater left the yard.

Larmer drove in two runs, but Bolton managed only five hits against the Majors’ pitching triumvirate of starter Cam Provenzano, who picked up the win with three innings of work; and relievers Ethan MacMillan and Mark Griffiths who threw two innings each to secure the win for the visitors.

Second-place Orillia improved to 7-2-1 in the NDBL Senior Division standings with the emphatic road win while sixth-place Bolton fell to 4-5-1.

Brewers’ starter Jaineel Purohit was saddled with the loss—surrendering six runs (only three were earned) and seven hits in four innings of work.

Bolton will try to get back in the win column when they take on the Astros in Lisle on Friday night at 6:30 and the Rangers in Ivy on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.

The Brewers’ next home game at Taylor Fields is Monday, June 22 when they host the Barrie Angels at 7:30 p.m.

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