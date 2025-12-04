Orangeville Junior C Northmen celebrate successful lacrosse season

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior C Northmen celebrated another successful season in the Ontario Junior C Lacrosse League (OJCLL) with a banquet to end the year and honour players and coaches for their achievements this season.

Since entering the OJCLL, the Northmen have consistently delivered a solid performance.

During their inaugural season in the League in 2020, they won the Meredith Cup – an almost unheard of achievement in any league.

The Northmen won their first game of the season back on April 27, during their opener against the Six Nations Stealth.

During the 2025 season, the Junior C Northmen finished in second place in the West Division standings before heading into the playoffs.

In the playoffs, the Northmen won the opening round over Six Nations.

They bowed out of the season after taking a loss to the Burlington Warriors in the second round.

The year-end banquet was a chance to celebrate their success and honour players who delivered exceptional performances throughout the season.

Logan Marshall was awarded Most Valuable Offensive Player.

Devan Doig was honoured with the Ron McGuire Award for Northmen of the Year. Christian Kasiulewicz was awarded the Top Goalie, West Division League Award and the Steve Payne Ward for Unsung Hero.

Wes Mills was named Rookie of the Year.

TJ Wilson-Daponte was honoured with the Top Graduating Player Award.

Corbin Clements was honoured with the Most Valuable Defensive Player award.

Logan Brake was named Player of the Year.

Cam McClintock was honoured as Most Valuable Defensive Player, West Division League Award and Transition Player of the Year.

