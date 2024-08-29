Orangeville Fall Fair to feature new offerings, two days of demolition derby

By Sam Odrowski

Demolition Derby, a Truck and Tractor Pull and live music are among the many events and activities taking over the Orangeville Fairgrounds this weekend for the 170th edition of the Orangeville Fall Fair.

Running from Friday, August 30 to Sunday, August 31, this year’s fair is bringing back all of its usual offerings, along with some new ones.

The Kids’ Zone is new this year and will offer a space for parents and their children to engage with 13 vendors, primarily made up of organized sports groups in Dufferin County and local organizations.

All of the booths will be relevant to kids and a lot of the sports groups will let them try out their sport on the spot to see if they like it.

The Kids’ Zone will also feature a ball pit, bouncer animals, and fun activities geared towards children.

“It’s our first year doing the kids zone, so we’re hoping to make it annual,” said Carmela Noble, Orangeville Agricultural Society (OAS) committee member, who is organizing the Kids’ Zone.

Another new addition to the 170th Orangeville Fall Fair is the display of a derby pit car people can sit in, Orangeville Fire Truck, Orangeville Hydro Truck, and large farm equipment.

“That’s very exciting to go to a country fair and get to see the actual stuff,” said Patti Dickins, OAS vice president, about the agriculture equipment.

Another new activity for fairgoers to enjoy is a wagon ride, pulled by a tractor, around parts of the fairgrounds. The wagon rides have been made possible by Hockley Valley Farm who’s loaning their wagon and Fred Murphy from Murphy Meadows Farms who’s loaning out his tractor.

For the first time at the fair, there will be an after-party dance running from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. with Nexus Sound & Lighting providing the setup and music.

While the midway won’t have as many rides as it did prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will still offer fun activities to patrons.

“We used to have a good midway but with COVID, midways either went under or they sold their extra equipment,” explained Dickins.

She said midways that kept their large rides like the Ferris Wheel are now booked several years out, leaving few options for smaller fairs like the one in Orangeville.

Dickins noted the fair’s appreciation for those who contribute to make it possible year after year.

“We couldn’t have done it without our volunteers and our partners and sponsors,” she remarked.

Admission to the fair costs $15 for adults (19 and over), $10 for seniors 65+, $10 for teens (13-18), $2 for tweens (6-12), and preschoolers (5 and under) are free.

Here is the schedule of events:

Friday

The fair festivities kick off on Friday, August 30 at 4 p.m. with the opening of the fair, midway, exhibition hall and the Messy Labs Workshop for kids.

The Dufferin Wellington Holstein Show will follow at 5:30 p.m. and the final event of the day is the always-popular Truck & Tractor Pull at 6 p.m.

Saturday

There’s no shortage of activities, events and things to do at the Orangeville Fair on Saturday, August 31. The day starts with the midway, Kids’ Zone and MacMaster Classic Car Show all opening at 10 a.m. The Vintage Snowmobile Show & Swap, Messy Labs Workshop for kids, and Meet the Sky Ridge Clydesdale Horses/petting zoo will also start at 10 a.m.

That will be followed by the Kiddies Tractor Pull at 11 a.m. and wagon rides will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free face painting runs from 12 to 5 p.m. and Petunia the Clown will provide entertainment from 12 to 3 p.m. BINGO in the Oak Room also runs from 12 to 3 p.m.

The Kiddies Tractor Pull returns at 1 p.m., along with the Lawn Tractor Pull.

The Fitzees Band will take to the fair’s stage from 3 to 5 p.m.

The highly sought-after Demo Derby kicks off at 6 p.m.

There will be more live entertainment, with Dance Orangeville running an event that will teach attendees how to dance prior to the fair’s after-party, run by Nexus Sound & Lighting from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Sunday

Calling all horse lovers! The action starts back up at 9 a.m. with a Miniature Horse Show.

The midway opens at 10 a.m., along with Home Craft Exhibits, running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Kid’s Zone from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Meet the Sky Ridge Clydesdale Horses/Petting Zoo event also begins at 10 a.m.

Wagon rides return from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., along with free face painting from 12 to 5 p.m., Petunia the Clown from 12 to 3 p.m., and BINGO in the Oak Room from 12 to 3 p.m.

At 1 p.m. is the Kiddies Tractor Pull, followed by live entertainment from MIP & the Supervoids Band from 3 to 6 p.m.

The exhibit hall closes at 4 p.m. and pick up of Homecraft Exhibits begins at 4:15 p.m.

The demolition derby returns at 6 p.m. and the Revamp Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. to close out the Orangeville Fall Fair.

