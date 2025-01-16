Orangeville Blitz remains in first place after win over Elora

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Blitz have maintained first place in the COSHL Division of the Ontario Super Hockey League after a home game win over the Elora Rocks at the Alder Street Arena on Friday night, January 10.

It was a highly competitive game with both teams taking the lead and the deciding goal coming with less than a minute remaining on the clock.

The Blitz took a 2-1 lead in the first period with opening goals coming from Cameron Searles and Andy Whitton.

Elora scored with 3:10 left on the clock in the first.

The Rocks took the lead in the second period scoring twice to make it a 3-2 game.

Orangeville’s Adam Brown tied it up late in the second period when he hit the back of the Elora net with 6:38 left on the clock.

Elora went ahead again scoring midway through the third period.

There was a scoring frenzy in the last half of the third period when Jonah Alexander scored to tie the game followed by another Orangeville goal from Alex Gilmour one minute later to give the Blitz a 5-4 lead.

It was again a tie game when Elora scored to make it 5-5 with just over three minutes left on the clock.

Orangeville’s Luke Perovic stepped up and scored the game-winning goal with 23 seconds left on the clock and the Blitz left the ice with a 6-5 win.

After 17 games, the Blitz are in first place in the COSHL Division with a 12-5 record and 25 points.

Richmond Hill is in second place, followed by the Trent Hills Stallions, Madoc Wildcats, and the County Royals.

The Alviston Killer Bees of the WOSHL Division lead the league overall with 36 points after 19 times on the ice this season.

The Blitz will return to home ice at the Alder Street arena on Friday, February 7, when they will host the Richmond Hill Coyotes.

Game time is 8 p.m.

